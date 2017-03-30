 
Accumen and Tucson Medical Center Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes with Lab Excellence

Accumen announces Comprehensive Patient Blood Management, Integrated Lab Supply Chain, and Test Menu Optimization partnership with Tucson Medical Center
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- AccumenInc. is pleased to announceits newest lab excellence strategicpartnership with Tucson Medical Center (TMC). In partnership, the two organizations will work together to implement a ComprehensivePatientBloodManagement program (cPBM) as well as drive initiatives for integrated lab supply chain and test menu optimization.

With more than 600 beds, TMC has been a locally-governed, nonprofit regional hospital for over 70 years. The health system is Southern Arizona's leading provider of emergency and pediatric care and provides best in class intensive care units for adults, children, and newborns. The vision of enhancing the quality of life and overall health for the people of Southern Arizona guides the hospital in achieving award-worthy care. TMC has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with the commission's performance standards.

TMC is a member of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), a statewide association of organizations and leaders that are devoted to building better healthcare for the patients, people, and communities of Arizona. As part of AzHHA, TMC works in collaboration with a large community of health systems to achieve better results for all patients and communities. A partnership with Accumen, as well as  AzHHA membership, is a testament to TMC's commitment of delivering quality healthcare.

"We are very excited to be working with a hospital that has invested in improving healthcare in Arizona. Accumen looks forward to working in tandem with Tucson Medical Center to achieve outcomes that support their mission and vision," said Ted Landis, Chief Growth Officer at Accumen.

For more information about Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM), Integrated Lab Supply Chain or Test Menu Optimization, please visit Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

About Accumen-Chi

Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®

Find out more at http://Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com

Contact
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
***@accumen.com
