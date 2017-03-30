News By Tag
Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecasts by 2022
The cloud provider segment was the highest revenue-generating segment, constituting over 63% of the total market revenue in 2015. The segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period. The enterprises segment is expected to generate a notable revenue of $7,095.2 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period.
Among the various industry applications, IT & telecom was the largest contributor, accounting for around 26% share in 2015. BFSI is estimated to be the highest-revenue generating application by 2019, and continue its dominance in the market throughout 2022. Analysis of customer trends, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved with the adoption of hyperscale data that efficiently manages big data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases the pressure on the banks to become more agile and efficient, thus further boosting the adoption of hyperscale data center in this sector.
North America accounts for the highest-revenue generating region in the globalhyperscale data center market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period, supplemented by factors such as development in enterprise IT infrastructure, increasing adoption in BFSI, and other applications in the region.
"Increasing adoption of hyperscale data centers owing to technological advancements, such as open compute projects and energy efficiency, has changed the business models for various end users. Hyperscale data centers are utilized across various industries, namely IT & telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and others (retail, education). With rise in cloud computing, social media, big data, online gaming, and other online applications, there is a constant need for enhanced IT infrastructure that caters to the ever-increasing demand for resources; a factor that further supplements the demand for hyperscale data centers."
Key players adopt competitive strategies, such as acquisition, product launch, and agreement & partnership, to consolidate their market presence. For instance, in February 2016, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a supplier of end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, announced its partnership with Nutaxi to provide a user-friendly and fully converged solution for compute, storage, and networking to enterprise customers.
Key Findings of Hyperscale Data Center Market:
• The rising demand for higher energy efficiency and increasing big data content are expected to drive the developments and advancements in the hyperscale data center market.
• BFSI is likely to be the highest revenue-generating segment by 2019.
• Increased adoption of hyperscale data centers is anticipated to be witnessed across key sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and government utilities from 2016 to 2022.
• In 2015, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, constituting nearly 37% of the total market revenue.
Leading companies profiled in the report are Intel Corporation, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson, Cavium Inc., IBM, and Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
