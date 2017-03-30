 
Time Stop Interactive Announces Lost God, Greenlight campaign launching Spring 2017

 
 
SKELLEFTEå, Sweden - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Time Stop Interactive presents the upcoming action-adventure game Lost God. Explore a vibrant world filled with strange creatures and hidden treasures on a journey to find the lost God below.

Lost God takes a non-linear approach to level design inspired by the metroidvania style of games. The aim is to direct the player towards their goal whilst still giving them the option to wander off the beaten path and explore a world filled with secrets to find and puzzles to solve.

Combat in Lost God focuses on evading attacks while exploiting the openings they leave in the enemy's defenses. For this the player has many tools at their disposal, including a variety of weapons and equipments.

"The game takes place in the forest of god, an ancient place where exiles and criminals are sent to atone for their sins, hunted down by a terrible monster to appease the wrath of god. You were one of these exiles and just as in the stories the monster came for you. The last thing you remember is a blade coming right towards you. Opening your eyes you find yourself laying on a strange stone platform in the forest, all the wounds on your body and tears in your clothes gone. Lost and confused you must now explore the world around you to discover the secrets behind the forest and your newfound immortality."

Teaser trailer (https://youtu.be/9SvX2Wfrlwg)



The Steam Greenlight campaign for Lost God will be launching Spring 2017. For more information and updates follow us on facebook @LostGodGame (https://www.facebook.com/LostGodGame/), Twitter @TimeStopInt (https://twitter.com/TimeStopInt) or visit the gamepage (http://www.timestopinteractive.com/index.php/lostgod/).

Time Stop Interactive is an independent game development studio from Sweden.

