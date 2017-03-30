News By Tag
TechnoNative now offers the robust IT solutions and Digital Marketing Services in The Middle East
TechnoNative launched full-fledged IT services in one of the Fastest Growing IT Industry – The Middle East.
More than half of the population of the Middle East has access to internet and it growing substantially. Thus, Internet Marketing has become the most important factor for any business to survive in the region.
According to a Newzoo report, 'The Middle East & Africa region has the lowest smartphone penetration with just 19% of the population being an active smartphone user.' The Middle East region is slated to witness a huge demand for Smartphones and IT Services in the future. And the market for Mobile Applications is set to grow at 42.6% to reach $6.6 billion by 2020. This is significantly higher than the growth rate for the Global IT Industry.
With ever improving spending power per person and localized content, The Middle East offers amazing opportunities in IT Industry. Apart from USA, Europe, Australia and India, TechnoNative also offers its services to Africa, Kuwait, Oman and Egypt in the region and the latest TechnoNative website would help the organization to connect directly with the people of The Middle East.
About TechnoNative:
Based in Dubai, TechnoNative offers the One Stop Digital Solutions for The Middle East region. TechnoNative is unique in terms of the innovative approaches and advanced methodologies for design and development of Mobile Apps. Apart from strategizing and implementing customer-centric mobile applications, TechnoNative also has thorough expertise in developing websites and web-applications for a variety of industry domains like FMCG, Lifestyle, healthcare and Real Estate. TechnoNative has highly experienced developers certified by Magento, SAP, Oracle and Microsoft.Powered by the expertise in IT and Digital Marketing, TechnoNative provides highly scalable solutions at very cost-effective prices. http://www.technonative.com
Asif Challawala - Director
TechnoNative,
114, Makateb Building, Dubai. UAE
Email: sales@technonative .com
Phone: +971507362031
