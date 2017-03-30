News By Tag
Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Two Multi-Tenant Pad Transactions in Kansas City MSA
California Buyers Continue to Search Out New Construction, Multi-Tenant Pad Properties
Hanley Investment Group Associate Jeff Lefko, along with Executive Vice President Bill Asher, negotiated the sale of a new construction 8,000-square-
"We were able to generate five all-cash offers and procured a California-based 1031 exchange buyer," said Lefko. "We negotiated a 10-day due diligence period and quick close before all of the tenants were open for business."
Located 14 miles south of downtown Kansas City, the property is highly visible to over 82,000 cars per day along Highway 71 (I-49). More than 96,000 households and 240,000 people are in a five-mile radius of the property.
"There were many factors which were attractive to a prospective buyer," said Asher. "This is a great freeway-visible location in a newly redeveloped regional power center with strong demographics and, consequently, the property sold for 10 percent higher than seller's proforma disposition price."
In an off-market transaction, Lefko and Asher also negotiated the sale of a 6,360-square-
"We identified an off-market property for a 1031 exchange buyer with 15 days left to find a property. We were also able to procure a better-than-
Like the Grandview property, the Raytown pad building tenants have long-term leases with increases and enjoy excellent visibility along Highway 350. "This property also accomplished the desired cash flow for the buyer," Asher added.
"We are continuing to see California buyers come to the Midwest in search of investment properties that are new construction, multi-tenant retail pads leased to high-quality tenants and they are setting the market for these types of properties,"
About Hanley Investment Group
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a retail investment advisory firm with a $5 billion transaction track record nationwide, who works closely with individual investors, lending institutions, developers, and institutional property owners in every facet of the transaction to ensure that the highest value is achieved. For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestmentgroup.com.
Contact
Jeff Lefko / Bill Asher
949.585.7682 / 949.585.7684
***@monaghanpr.com
