Haymakers for Hope Hosts 7th Annual "Haymakers for Hope Rock 'N Rumble" May 18th at H.O.B
Local Amateur Boxers Step into the Ring to KO Cancer and Prove that Not Every Fight Ends at the Bell!
Since its inaugural event in 2011, Haymakers for Hope (H4H) has raised more than $6 million for cancer research, and has trained more than 450 participants by providing them with four months of boxing training at prominent local gyms in anticipation of their first amateur sanctioned boxing match in front of a live audience. At this year's annual "Rock 'N Rumble," the organization hopes to raise upwards of $550,000 to knock out cancer.
This May, 32 brave men and women living in Boston and Greater Boston will compete in boxing matches throughout the night against equally skilled opponents to help raise money for cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and other cancer focused organizations. Leading up to fight night, the Haymakers for Hope team places their event participants in boxing gyms convenient to their respective home or work. All participants train individually and within small intimate groups, learning the fundamentals of the sweet science while creating lasting bonds with their trainers and H4H colleagues.
"Over these past seven years, we have built a community of ass-kicking do-gooders from all walks of life who show amazing courage by stepping into the ring to literally KO cancer, said Co-Founder Andrew Myerson. "Haymakers pushes everyday men and women to amazing mental and physical limits and we fully believe in the organization's ability to scale its fundraising capabilities to millions annually."
Haymakers for Hope "Rock 'N Rumble" fights are scheduled for three, two-minute rounds, and the entire boxing card is sanctioned by USA Boxing.
General admission tickets are $85 (standing room only), VIP & box seating packages begin at $150, and sponsorship packages are available for $2,500 and up. For more information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.haymakersforhope.org or contact info@haymakersforhope.org.
About Haymakers for Hope:
Haymakers for Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research through organizing charitable boxing events. Founded in 2010 by Andrew Myerson and Julie Anne Kelly, Haymakers for Hope has helped raise over $6 million for cancer research, care, and survivorship. For more information, visit us at www.haymakersforhope.org friend us at www.facebook.com/
About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute:
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (http://www.dana-
