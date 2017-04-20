Engage to Host Webinar on Marketing for Associations

Part of web development firm's Association Best Practice Webinar Series, the April 20 webinar will explore how high-impact initiatives can drive real value for association members

-- Engage, experts in the design and development of web and mobile solutions for enterprises, announces its webinar, "The Rising Tide: Marketing for Associations."Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (CDT) on Thursday, April 20, the sixth installment in Engage's Association Best Practice Webinar Series will discuss how high-impact marketing initiatives can drive association growth, while enabling members to grow their business. To register, visit: www.engagesoftware.com/webinar.Presented by Lindsay Matush, founder and CEO, Vario Consulting, and Jason Stone, Engage's vice president of sales and marketing, this free webinar will explore the role that marketing can play at an industry level and share best practices from associations around the country.Guest presenter, Matush, began her career in the nonprofit sector managing operations, development and marketing activities for The Bridge. She then founded Vario Consulting in 2009, where she leads both divisions of the rapidly growing firm–Vario Philanthropy and Vario Marketing. Matush also functions as the firm's chief visionary, primary strategist and talent scout, and oversees a team focused on helping clients grow through brand building and effective communications.Jason Stone, vice president of sales and marketing, Engage, said, "Associations today face competition for members from a variety of sources. Developing a clear marketing strategy and focusing on providing members with valuable resources increases member retention, as well as the association's role as an industry authority."The webinar is ideal for association professionals who manage, collaborate on or direct association marketing strategies.The Rising Tide: Marketing for AssociationsThursday, April 20, 20171:30 p.m. (CDT)www.engagesoftware.com/webinarEngage's Association Best Practice Webinar Series is designed to provide attendees best practices for engaging members and delivering positive user experiences. A recording of previous webinars are available for on-demand viewing on the Engage website. The latest webinar in the series, "SEO for Associations,"is available for on-demand viewing here: engagesoftware.com/webinar/seo.Engage is a full-service design and development firm whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage leverages the flexibility and scalability of the DNN-powered Evoq™ Content and Social management solutions to help businesses turn their ideas into elegantly crafted, professional websites. The DNN Platform is a well-established content management system (CMS) native to Microsoft .NET. Whether working directly with medium and large organizations, including franchises, nonprofits and associations, or collaborating with an agency, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered in St. Louis, Engage is both a DNN Certified Partner and a Microsoft Partner. To learn more, visit www.engagesoftware.com.