Experts Debate the Advantages of Using Stem Cells for Predictive Toxicology Screening

Applied In Vitro Toxicology
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.
- April 5, 2017
- PRLog
-- An esteemed panel of scientists and clinicians with expertise in developmental biology and toxicology examined the potential benefits and current limitations of using stem cell-based tissue and organ models to screen for the toxicity of chemicals and drugs in the laboratory. Their in-depth Roundtable Discussion entitled "The Future of Stem Cells and Toxicity Screening (http://online.liebertpub.com/
doi/full/10.1089/
aivt.2017.29009.rtl)"
is published in Applied In Vitro Toxicology
, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers
(http://www.liebertpub.com/)
. The Roundtable is available free on the Applied In Vitro Toxicology (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/aivt.2017.29009.rtl)
website until May 5, 2017.
Moderator Graham C. Parker, PhD
, Wayne State University School of Medicine and iBio--Center for Urban Responses to Environmental (Detroit, MI) and Editor-in-Chief of Stem Cells and Development
led an insightful conversation that included panelists James E. Trosko, PhD
, Institute of Integrative Toxicology, College of Human Medicine, Michigan State University (Lansing); Thomas Steger-Hartmann, PhD
, Bayer Pharma AG, Investigational Toxicology, (Berlin, Germany); and Bruce K. Young, MD
, Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, New York University School of Medicine.
The development of predictive cell-based models for toxicity screening offers many potential advantages including a reduced need for animal testing. The Roundtable participants focused on the particular benefits stem cell-based approaches can offer and the accompanying challenges, including the need to standardize methods, to identify the optimal types of cells and models, and to define the desirable measures and readouts. The panelists also discussed the pros and cons of different strategies for using stem cells for toxicology screening applications.
"Human cell models for use in the evaluation of drug and chemical safety will be at the center of in vitro safety testing in the very near future," says Jim McKim, PhD,
Editor-in-Chief of Applied In Vitro Toxicology
and Founder and CEO, IonTox, LLC.About the Journal
Applied In Vitro Toxicology (http://www.liebertpub.com/aivt)
provides the latest peer-reviewed research on the application of alternative in vitro
testing methods for predicting adverse effects in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and personal care industries. Led by Editor-in-Chief James M. McKim
, PhD, DABT, Founder and CEO, IonTox, LLC, the Journal addresses important issues facing these diverse industries, including regulatory requirements;
the reduction, refinement, and replacement of animal testing; new screening methods; evaluation of new cell and tissue models; and the most appropriate methods for assessing safety and satisfying regulatory demands. The Journal is published quarterly online with Open Access options and in print. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Applied In Vitro Toxicology
website.About the PublisherMary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers
(http://www.liebertpub.com/
) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Assay and Drug Development Technologies
, Human Gene Therapy
, and OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology
. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News
), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers
website.