News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Compliance Meds Technologies Rebrands, Highlighting Customizable Medication Management Solutions
Recognizing an epidemic due to suboptimal medication habits, a vacuum of patient/provider involvement to tackle it, and that not one solution fits all use cases, CMT delivers services that are easily tailored to fit the needs of health care enterprises and their patients in various settings, which include: senior care, patients undergoing addiction treatment programs, patients under pharmaceutical research trials, and patients under sensitive pharmaceutical therapies. CMT's tools combine unique features and attributes into solutions that can be directly applied to achieve:
• Better Medication Habits - helping patients take the right medication, at the right time, and at the proper dose
• Patient Insights - enabling providers to fully understand how patients are taking medications for timely treatment decision interventions
CMT's primary goals are to remind patients when to take medications and deliver an all-inclusive program that aids providers in tracking patient habits to empower tactical interventions that improve treatment outcomes. Providers have quick & easy access to patient information via secured cloud-based portals at cmtcares.com or directly through their integrated EHR.
"The rebranding of CMT is a critical step as we keep expanding our solutions and continue to advance our capabilities across diverse health care delivery ecosystems,"
Various levels of medication management can be achieved utilizing a series of CMT's technology tools:
• CleverCap LITE: a device thatrecords the date and time a medication has been accessed offering visual and sound reminders and offering an instant feedback loop to providers.
• CleverCap PRO: a more advanced device with dose controlling capabilities that track at a granular level with individual pill dispensing events, also with visual and sound reminders and offering an instant feedback loop to providers.
• Companion App CMT: an optional companion mobile app to empower patients to keep track of their own habits, helps providers push additional educational information about treatments and help patients create alerts for themselves and other caregivers.
• Reporting/Analytics Portals: an online cloud-based reporting and analytics portal with an intuitive user interface to monitor medication use behavior with detailed dosing logs and reports that support intervention decisions and tracking.
"CMT exists to create intuitive and easy-to-implement technology solutions that help patients stay on track, improve health habits, and empower providers for delivering the best possible outcomes. We connect those who care," Zonana adds.
For more information about CMT, visit www.cmtcares.com. Follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
# # #
Compliance Meds Technologies (CMT)
CMT is a mobile health technology solutions provider offering tools to improve patients' treatment's performance, allowing enterprises to track medication utilization to help improve health outcomes and therapy efficacy. CMT offers a portfolio of cutting-edge tools that are intuitive and easy-to-use such as CleverCap LITE, CleverCap PRO, a Companion App and Reporting/Analytics Portals, all of which are customized for healthcare enterprise clients depending on their goals and patients' needs. The South Florida-based company's main mission is to provide solutions to help patients stay on track with treatments.
Contact
JWI PR | Tyler Sminkey
***@jwipr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse