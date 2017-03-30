Top 10 Fat Burning Foods-Fastslim

Water is one of the best top 10 fat burning foods because it has no fat or calories. When you drink water you tend to feel fuller and this helps you to avoid overeating.

--Water is one of the best top 10 fat burning foods because it has no fat or calories. When you drink water you tend to feel fuller and this helps you to avoid overeating. Research also shows that drinking 6 cups or more of water a day can raise your metabolic rate (the rate at which you burn calories)You have probably heard about this one already, and there is research to back it up. Science suggests that certain antioxidants in green tea called catechins polyphenols can help burn more calories and fat. So, drink a cup or two of green tea each day to accelerate weight loss.Enjoy the healthy goodness of oats, and you might not crave sweets, bread, or pasta. That's because those cravings can mean your brain has low levels of serotonin. Serotonin is a chemical that affects sensations and mood.Your brain can make serotonin from tryptophan, an essential amino acid found in foods that are high in protein. Eating foods like turkey, dairy products, and nuts can get tryptophan into your blood. But you need carbohydrates to move tryptophan into your brain.All carbohydrates stimulate this serotonin production, but researchers at the University of South Alabama found that complex carbs, like oats, oatmeal, beans, and whole grains, also have a long-lasting mood-lifting effect. These delicious, non-fattening foods can improve your mood and stop you from overeating. This is what makes them part of our list of the top 10 fat burning foods!This nutty-tasting whole grain has lots of fiber to fill you up. Research may have found a way to learn how to control the "hunger hormone" that will help rid us of cravings for good.A smaller study showed that hunger-boosting changes in the levels of 2 hormones that have an effect on hunger could be linked to not getting enough sleep. More research will tell us if sleep loss affects how hungry we get. Try steaming brown rice one or two hours before bed because it may help in your efforts to keep pounds off. Brown rice has melatonin, a natural hormone that helps regulate your body's daily rhythms and promotes sleep. Bananas, rice, oats and corn are other high sources of melatonin.Salmon is packed with good fats which are conducive to weight loss. It is super easy to prepare and a cost effective, satisfying meal with a plate of vegetables and brown rice for example. A steak of salmon can be covered in a bowl and cooked in the microwave for 2-3 minutes. Try the condiment Chermoula if you can get your hands on it. Delicious!6. BroccoliIf you can appreciate the green flavour of broccoli you have yourself a low calorie, zero fat vegetable that can accompany any meal. Broccoli boasts a great deal of fibre and a host of other health benefits in your daily diet. It is a great accompaniment in almost any meal and filling.Eating a snack of air popped popcorn can keep you away from the vending machine and from eating that fattening chocolate bar or bag of chips. The reason is that popcorn scores high on the satiety index, an index created by researchers to show which foods keep you feeling full the longest. Popcorn will keep you full twice as long as a candy bar according to their index.One study of men who ate black beans as part of their diet for three weeks showed black beans helped them lose weight and cut fat because of the high fiber content in the beans.Harvard research found that women who ate the most high-fiber whole grain foods gained less weight than those who ate the most refined grains. Get your 20-30 grams of fiber per day by eating black beans, fruits, veggies and whole grains to lose weight and burn fat.Add lemon to water because it helps clean your liver and body of toxins. You will have a hard time losing weight or cutting fat if your body is not clean.Eating chilli peppers can help dieters to lose weight by raising their metabolism and burning away fat, according to scientists. Researchers have found that the heat generated by peppers can actually increase your consumption of calories and "oxidise" layers of fat. If you don't mind spicy food, then upping your intake a bit may be useful for losing weight. Chilli peppers are high in a substance called capsaicin, which has been shown to reduce appetite and increase fat burning.Go to top