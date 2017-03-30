News By Tag
SmallCapReview.com - Small Cap Stocks To Watch - INNL, NEOT
What They Do: Innocoll is a global, commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with late stage development programs targeting areas of significant unmet medical need. Innocoll's shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol "INNL."
Neothetics (NEOT) $1.55. Today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent Number 9,597,531 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent is directed to specific methods of using LIPO-202 and other agents for the reduction of fat accumulation. The '531 patent is expected to expire no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2031, extending the coverage time of the company's intellectual property portfolio. This is the eighth issued U.S. patent directed to Neothetics' lead product candidate LIPO-202, which is being evaluated for the reduction of submental fat.
What They Do: Neothetics is a San Diego based clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the aesthetic market.
