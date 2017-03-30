 
SmallCapReview.com - Small Cap Stocks To Watch - INNL, NEOT

 
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Gurnet Point L.P., a healthcare investment fund, and Innocoll Holdings (INNL) $1.82. Today announced that they have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended offer. Under the recommended offer, Gurnet Point will acquire Innocoll for $1.75 per share in cash, and up to $4.90 in cash from a contingent value right (CVR), for a total potential per share value of up to $6.65 or up to approximately $209 million in aggregate. The initial cash consideration of $1.75 represents a premium of approximately 120 percent to the closing price per Innocoll Share on March 10, 2017, the last dealing day prior to the date on which the anomalous movement in Innocoll's shares commenced (and a premium of approximately 28 percent to the closing price per Innocoll Share on March 15, 2017, the day prior to Innocoll initiating the commencement of the offer period).

What They Do: Innocoll is a global, commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with late stage development programs targeting areas of significant unmet medical need. Innocoll's shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol "INNL."

Neothetics (NEOT) $1.55. Today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent Number 9,597,531 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).  This patent is directed to specific methods of using LIPO-202 and other agents for the reduction of fat accumulation. The '531 patent is expected to expire no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2031, extending the coverage time of the company's intellectual property portfolio. This is the eighth issued U.S. patent directed to Neothetics' lead product candidate LIPO-202, which is being evaluated for the reduction of submental fat.

What They Do: Neothetics is a San Diego based clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the aesthetic market.

To read more visit: http://www.smallcapreview.com

