April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Carl F Groupco's Reversible Record

 
 
Julie Warner and John Mitchell pictured
Julie Warner and John Mitchell pictured
 
PETERBOROUGH, England - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Record sales are reported by Carl F Groupco in 2016 of UNI reversible window hardware manufactured by Roto/Peder Nielsen (PN), with growth predicted to continue through 2017. The main market for the gearing, supplied solely to the UK by Carl F Groupco, is Scotland but growth has also been seen in England, Ireland and Wales.

Julie Warner, Carl F Groupco's Product Manager for the PN by Roto range, reports that growth is due to loyal customers who put value on the benefits of the hardware.  She adds that this extremely high quality gearing is ideal for multi-storey public and commercial buildings, including hotels. Equally suitable for high-rise domestic applications, the gearing is supplied with an integral child restrictor and reverse catch as standard, which ensures safe operation when cleaning the window from the inside.  Commenting on the aesthetic advantages of the gearing, Julie Warner explains:

"The UNI range, including the Top Swing, Top and Side Hung gearing, has been designed for full flexibility. Frame and sash groove details are the same across the UNI range, which means that any of the solutions can be fitted to ensure a uniform aesthetic appearance on all window styles across aluminium, PVCu and timber profiles.

"The full UNI range is also capable of achieving emergency escape - providing all relevant building regulations are met."

A strong relationship with PN and Carl F Groupco dates back to 2001 and this has continued following the acquisition of PN by Roto in 2016, with exciting new product launches set to be revealed at the FIT Show 2017.

Carl F Groupco Limited Tel: 01733 393330

www.carlfgroupco.co.uk (http://www.carlfgroupco.co.uk/)

Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handle @Carl_F_Groupco

Carl F Groupco
***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
Source:Carl F Groupco
Email:***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
Posted By:***@carlfgroupco.co.uk Email Verified
