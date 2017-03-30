News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Honored at 2017 Sales Convention
"We are proud to be acknowledged as one of the leading affiliates in our real estate network," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "Our associates are the best in the industry and their commitment has positioned our firm as one of the leading companies for real estate services in the nation."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices welcomed agents from across the country to the three day sales convention. The conference program included insightful speakers, dynamic educational sessions and motivational programs focused on real estate growth and success.
The knowledge and experience of Florida Network Realty team members was showcased during the event. Broker/Director of Relocation Linda Lindenmoyer and Broker/Realtor Debbie da Silva were featured in video commercials produced at the convention and directed toward international customers and franchisees. Both Lindenmoyer and da Silva have earned the prestigious CIPS designation, demonstrating their expertise with successfully managing international clients' real estate and relocation needs. In the commercial, they share the global exposure and powerful impact of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand as experienced by both domestic and international customers.
"We are honored to have two of our agents out of 54,000 in the network selected to represent our company in these videos," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "From the luxury home market to the first time homebuyer and investor markets, our award-winning Realtors are the most respected in the industry."
The conference offered opportunities to gain insight from motivational speakers, hear market observations, attend panel discussions and preview the network's latest tools and resources. The keynote speakers were Dr. Shawn DuBravac, the chief economist for the Consumer Technology Association and National Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench. Attendees also enjoyed numerous social networking programs including The Sunshine Kids Charity Benefit featuring the Grammy-winning band, Train.
More information is available at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
