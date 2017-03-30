 
Woodcraft Acquires Midwest Woodworkers

Midwest Woodworkers in Omaha will become the first Woodcraft retail store in Nebraska.
 
 
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodcraft Supply, LLC, has purchased Midwest Woodworkers, a 38-year-old Omaha, Nebraska-based company that sells woodworking equipment and supplies. The company's Omaha store will transition into a Woodcraft retail store, the first one in the state of Nebraska.

Owner Gerry Phelan will remain as general manager, along with the current staff. Once the transition to a Woodcraft store is complete, customers will be able to purchase an expanded assortment of products and have access to the Woodcraft Customer Service and Technical Departments for assistance.

When he announced the acquisition in March, Woodcraft President Jody Garrett said, "Our two companies share many similarities. Both of our companies have built strong brands, and we both pride ourselves in providing professional quality woodworking tools and exceptional customer service. The two companies are a good fit, and Woodcraft will continue to give Midwest Woodworkers customers the quality service provided by the former owner Gerry Phelan."

Elaborating on Garrett's comments, Phelan said, "I am pleased to announce that Midwest Woodworkers is being acquired by Woodcraft Supply, LLC. This merger will bring to our customers the strengths and additional products that Woodcraft offers, while retaining all that Midwest Woodworkers has been known for – an amazing selection of hardwoods, solid woodworking expertise of our staff, and the classes we offer – it will all be there. This conversion to Woodcraft will keep the operation as the leader in woodworking tools, supplies, wood and advice in the Omaha market. I want to sincerely thank you, our loyal customers, for your support over these past 8 years, and I look forward to seeing you in the future, as I will remain the general manager at the store."

"Woodcraft is pleased to be able to introduce woodworkers and do-it-yourselfers in Omaha and the surrounding area to the Woodcraft line of products and instructional programs and materials," Garrett said.

Woodcraft sells more than 20,000 products at retail stores in over 70 major metropolitan areas across the U.S., through two million catalogs distributed annually in all 50 states and 117 countries, and online at woodcraft.com. Woodcraft also offers educational opportunities through classes and demos at the stores, how-to videos and articles online, and project, technique and product features in Woodcraft Magazine, which publishes six issues annually.

To learn more about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit http://www.woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit http://www.woodcraftfranchise.com or email woodcraftfranchise@woodcraft.com. Customers may also follow Woodcraft on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Woodcraft Supply, LLC
