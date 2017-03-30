News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Announces 2016 Sales Numbers
The company also celebrated several of its offices, sales professionals and teams as sales winners from the last quarter of 2016. The winners were chosen nationally from among the 1,200 offices in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.
The Port Richey office placed third in the U.S. South for residential units sold, among offices with 41 to 75 sales professionals. Cindy Cabanas is the Market President for the Port Richey office.
The Sebring office placed third in the U.S. South for residential units sold, among offices with one to 20 sales professionals. Debbie Ward-Terry is the Market President for the Sebring office. Agent Lazaro Martinez of the Sebring office placed #1 in Florida for residential units for all of 2016, and he was ranked No. 8 in the nation in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliate network.
The McGavern Team of the Zephyrhills office place second in Florida for residential units sold.
"We are honored to have several of the nationally top-ranking offices, agents and teams in our company," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "As our outstanding sales figures from 2016 show, the performance of our company is dictated by the exemplary work of many individuals throughout our offices. It is always a rewarding and humbling experience to have their achievements recognized, especially among the talented pool of our many network affiliates all over the country."
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
