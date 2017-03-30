 
Kid Tees by Stephen Joseph, Inc. to Dive Into The Rainbow Fish Licensing Program

 
 
Celebrate the 25th Anniversary with Stephen Joseph!
Celebrate the 25th Anniversary with Stephen Joseph!
 
MAHWAH, N.J. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Kid Tees by Stephen Joseph, Inc. has been granted licensing rights to the international best-seller Rainbow Fish book series in the United States and via the Internet. In late spring of 2017, Kid Tees by Stephen Joseph's product launch will include, T-shirts, socks, drawstring bags, headbands and stainless steel water bottles. The Rainbow Fish series, which is ideal for licensed product for the infant to age 10 demographics, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement. RJM Licensing, Inc. brokered the deal on behalf of NorthSouth Books, The Rainbow Fish book publisher. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, a new Rainbow Fish book will be published, a costume character will visit many venues and several promotions will be announced.

Amy Hasbrouck, Director of Sales of Stephen Joseph, Inc. said, "We are excited to be selected to develop Rainbow Fish apparel to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the book. With over 20 years of screen printing experience paired with the beautiful graphics, Kid Tees will create fun apparel for kids of all ages."

Marcus Pfister's Rainbow Fish has been a favorite of children, parents and care-givers with over 30 million books sold across the globe. Its simple message of sharing and friendship continues to resonate 25 years later. With its ground-breaking use of holographic foils and colorful art, Rainbow Fish is ready to SAIL into apparel, bedding, games, plush and toys.

Rob Mejia, President of RJM Licensing, Inc. enthused, "Stephen Joseph is an ideal partner for us. Their extensive retail relationships combined with bold, colorful designs pair so well with The Rainbow Fish artwork that we know fans will love their new licensed products."

For more information about The Rainbow Fish book series, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone: (201) 828-9050, Email: RJMLicensing@gmail.com, Website: www.RJMLicensing.com.

Founded in 1994, Kid Tees by Stephen Joseph, an industry leader as a wholesale manufacturer and distributor specializing in custom children's souvenir T-shirts and accessories. Kid Tees proudly prints all their garments with Rutland's Claira inks which are 100% lead and phthalate free.

NorthSouth Books is the Manhattan-based arm of Swiss publisher, NordSud Verlag. Their books are distributed by Simon & Schuster, and can be found everywhere that books are sold.

RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full-service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include Juan de Lascurain's DreamBigWorld, The Peterson Field Guides, amazing baby, Country Diary, Ivory Cats, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo and more.

