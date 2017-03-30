 
Michelin Tires - Innovation With Rfid Technology Drives Value For Fleets - Germangulf.com

SHARJAH, UAE - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Michelin Truck Tires, a technological enhancement that allows fleets to more efficiently manage their maintenance and assets. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is being added to MICHELIN® commercial truck tires and retreads, enabling fleets to better manage their tire assets throughout the full life cycle. The MICHELIN® Tire Care tire maintenance program is being upgraded to include new features providing fleets' greater visibility, assurance and ease around the maintenance of their tires.

Currently Michelin services over 260 fleets and more than 36,000 commercial vehicles nationwide. Michelin is introducing key upgrades and options to enhance Tire Care value for all types of fleets:

·     Improved program hardware and software: rugged CAT Smart device has Android smartphone look and feel with 4G capability and PDA Windows App for agile and customer-friendly operation. New state of the art measurement devices allow for faster and more accurate readings than ever before.

·     Actionable Fleet dashboard: shows in-depth tire summary including critical analysis of Red Tag and Yellow Tag events, number of vehicles inspected, number of tires inspected and top 10 issues.

·     Red Tag Resolution: as Red and Yellow tag event are identified during an inspection, Tire Care helps ensure that all critical issues are corrected. The vehicle history shows the work performed and when it was completed.

·     Pricing options: Michelin now offers additional pricing options. In addition to a flat per-inspection fee, a new hourly pricing option provides an easy tire maintenance program rolled into one set hourly rate.

·     Self Fit: an in-house solution that allows fleets to perform their own inspections via a flat monthly fee with no restrictions on the number of inspections.

·     Road Ready: this option offers on-the-road peace of mind by utilizing a Love's® TirePass® lane to perform Tire Care inspections, optimal for line haul fleets running coast to coast.

Michelin is a total solution provider offering a robust portfolio of top quality tires, retreads, and services to maximize the performance and profitability of any size fleet. Michelin, the leading providers of expanded emergency road services with MICHELIN ONCall 2.0, including light mechanical repair, towing and recovery, Livetrack real-time event tracking, and FixPix visual proof of the out of service tire. Michelin  provides other preventative maintenance services in addition to Tire Care. MICHELIN® TRUCK CARE offers consistent, high-quality light mechanical service at home or on the road, and MICHELIN Auto Inflate is an easy, wheel-mounted inflation management solution that allows fleets to automatically maintain optimal tire pressure on the move.
For More Information, Get in touch with our Industrial Tools & Truck Spares Division to enquire about Michelin - Passenger | Heavy Equipment Tires.

Did you know? German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Michelin Tires.

Get in touch with us today! We can be reached at +971 6 5257373 or F: +971 5454552. For Truck Parts | Tyres: spareparts@geman-gulf.com | tyres@german-gulf.com

Contact
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd
media@german-gulf.com
Source:
Email:***@german-gulf.com Email Verified
