What is the Brelby Studio Series?
Brelby's Studio Series presents "stripped down" productions of brand new original plays that are either Arizona or World Premieres. Brelby is committed to supporting and cultivating up and coming playwrights and directors, because we believe that they are the future of theatre.
De'Onte Lemons and Amber Wright play a pair of FBI agents.
Lemons says he is excited to be in his first show with Brelby Theatre Company.
"Space Junk almost feels like a sitcom, because it's so witty. I love the second act, because there is a great energy that comes from the Agents Francis and Sage. They're basically a theatre version of Men in Black. I think audiences will love the characters. The best part of this whole process has been being onstage with Amber Wright," Lemons said.
"When I read the script," said Wright, "I thought it was a fun new take on sci-fi – funny and warm. The characters are endearing and I think an audience can find pieces of themselves in all the characters."
Wright continued, "This cast is a very creative bunch and definitely not afraid of throwing out new ideas, which is perfect for a studio series show. By attending Space Junk, audiences will be supporting original, local work. The Arizona Theatre scene is growing and the talent here is doing amazing things. New works are pieces that you haven't seen before, so it would be a nice change of pace to the normal names and titles you would see on a season roster."
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Space Junk plays April 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 9, 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Space Junk is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
