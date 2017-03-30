Rally of electric vehicles on public roads of Europe

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Rally

• Europe

• Evtrophy Industry:

• Event Location:

• Kyiv - Kiev - Ukraine Subject:

• Events

End

-- PRESS RELEASEELECTRIC VEHICLE RALLY FOR EUROPE'S GREEN FUTUREDenmark – Monaco - starting in Copenhagen on May 24 and finishing in Monte Carlo on June 1electric vehicle rally EV Trophy will be held to support the green future of Europe.The rally brings together like-minded enthusiasts to promote ecofriendly mobility, encourage thedevelopment of charging infrastructure and present sustainable and innovative solutions in transportation.EV Trophy is organized by Electric Marathon International (Ukraine), in partnership with European Green Cities Network under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.Participants of the rally will cover about 2500 km and visit 7 countries advocating for emissions reduction and uniting Europe under the idea of preserving the global environment.The rally is not just a rivalry of electric engines, it is a contest of intellect: drivers will face interesting challenges and seek out clues to quests.Registration for the EV Trophy has already started. Teams on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are allowed to participate both competing over the entire rally for the win and take part in a single stage of the route.The rally will go through: Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, France and Monaco. The schedule of EV Trophy is as follows: May 24: Copenhagen – Aarhus; May 25: Aarhus– Hamburg; May 26: Hamburg – Nijmegen; May 27: Nijmegen – Essen; May 28: Essen – Freiburg; May 29: Freiburg – Bellinzona; May 30: Bellinzona – Cuneo; May 31: Cuneo – Monaco; June 1: Officialceremony in Monaco.Click on our ink with the Video to obtain more information:"The global mission of reducing CO2 emissions throws down a gage to the world community. That is why the question of switching to smarter and efficient transport has become a higher priority for all of humanity today."Andriy Bilyy, CEO Electric Marathon International, organizer of the EV TrophyTo join the great cause, push your limits and raise awareness for the initiative that matters to all humanity, register for this year's most exciting road adventure.Media contact:Polina Astapova, PR Director Electric Marathon International Email: info@evtrophy.com, astapova@evtrophy.comhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOuexSaqV6YPhone: +38-066-102-9593Website : evtrophy.comFacebook: facebook.com/evtrophy Twitter: twitter.com/evtrophy