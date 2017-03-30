Morimoto EDGE by Brandon Hnedak

San Diego, CA, April, 2017, Morimoto Watch Co announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and the company is set out to raise $5,500 on Kickstarter.com

A different design that works! No more crown marks! You won't believe how comfortable this watch is!"…The Morimoto Edge, a pleasantly priced, and creative watch, that pushes affordable watch design into a new dimension.""I want a lightweight watch that would sit comfortably and flat on my wrist without leaving marks. So, I designed the EDGE."People love watches. They're fashionable as well as functional. And a great way to express your personality. But what people don't love is the way they dig into your hand when your wrist is bent.So I set out to design a watch that wouldn't irritate your hand, but was still stylish and unique. The result, is the Morimoto Edge.