Exeter Orthodontics: One of the Most Affordable Orthodontists in Reading
Exeter Orthodontics makes braces and Invisalign affordable to Reading residents.
Both braces and Invisalign in Reading are offered for only $3,995. Teens and adults in need of orthodontic care will have a choice in regards to which treatment they choose. Each treatment varies in terms of length, material, and comfort. However, both result in a dazzling straight smile.
"There are no hidden fees," says board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics, Dr. Soraya Mills. "We also offer payment plans so that our quality treatments are never out of reach financially."
Exeter Orthodontics is able to provide high quality treatments at such a low cost because its orthodontists perform only braces and Invisalign procedures, allowing them to more efficiently treat patients than a dentist who performs cleanings, fillings, and several other treatments would. This specialization and efficiency also allows the practice to keep costs low.
Exeter Orthodontics has made the cost of braces something residents of Reading no longer have to worry about. With seven offices in Eastern Pennsylvania, affordable braces and Invisalign are close to home no matter where residents live.
To learn more about the affordable price and quality care provided by the orthodontist in Reading, request an appointment:
