 
News By Tag
* orthodontist in Reading
* Cost Of Braces
* Invisalign
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reading
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Exeter Orthodontics: One of the Most Affordable Orthodontists in Reading

Exeter Orthodontics makes braces and Invisalign affordable to Reading residents.
 
 
Both braces and Invisalign in Reading are offered for only $3,995.
Both braces and Invisalign in Reading are offered for only $3,995.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* orthodontist in Reading
* Cost Of Braces
* Invisalign

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Reading - Pennsylvania - US

READING, Pa. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- As the cost of braces continues to rise across the country, Exeter Orthodontics is working to make sure that affordable orthodontic care is available to residents of Reading and surrounding Berks County.

Both braces and Invisalign in Reading are offered for only $3,995. Teens and adults in need of orthodontic care will have a choice in regards to which treatment they choose. Each treatment varies in terms of length, material, and comfort. However, both result in a dazzling straight smile.

"There are no hidden fees," says board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics, Dr. Soraya Mills. "We also offer payment plans so that our quality treatments are never out of reach financially."

Exeter Orthodontics is able to provide high quality treatments at such a low cost because its orthodontists perform only braces and Invisalign procedures, allowing them to more efficiently treat patients than a dentist who performs cleanings, fillings, and several other treatments would. This specialization and efficiency also allows the practice to keep costs low.

Exeter Orthodontics has made the cost of braces something residents of Reading no longer have to worry about. With seven offices in Eastern Pennsylvania, affordable braces and Invisalign are close to home no matter where residents live.

To learn more about the affordable price and quality care provided by the orthodontist in Reading, request an appointment: http://exeterorthoreading.com/appointment.html.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share