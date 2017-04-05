News By Tag
A sigh of relief for UK retailers as Easter arrives
Easter bonanza for retailers in UK as Carrier Bag Hut announces 10% discount on gift boxes.
Easter is one of the celebrated observations in UK where the Brits participate in various fun activities and events. There are competitions for kids where organisers distribute prizes and free gifts. Of late Easter is around the clock. Activities for kids like egg hunting, face painting, craft and so on have kept them engrossed where as men and women drilled into live dance, music and drama performances. Such Easter events at various places in UK has gave UK retailers an opportunity to sign business deals with event organisers in supplying bulk gift items and attractive custom printed gift boxes. Thus retailers in the business of gift items, books, sports, confectionery items, boutiques, jewelleries, wrist watches and body care products felt a sigh of relief with 10% discount on colored gift boxes with lidsandkraft gift boxes with lidsoffered by Carrier Bag Hut.
These gift boxes with lidsare two essential gift packaging products where Carrier Bag Hut outstands in supplying online best quality gift boxes to its retailers. Kraft gift boxes with lids are made of 200 gsm kraft paper and are available in two shapes - rectangle and square. On the other hand, colored gift boxes with lids are made of matt or gloss laminated paper having a classy texture and making them apt for gifting in a luxurious way. These boxes are available in both rectangle and square shapes as well. UK retailers are now finding it easy in terms of bulk order of custom printed gift boxes at 10% discount from the online store of Carrier Bag Hut and delivering these boxes with Easter gifts to event organisers on or before time. This has increased the trust between the respective players and opening a doorway for upcoming events in UK.
About Carrier Bag Hut
Carrier Bag Hut is an e-commerce company of gift packaging and paper bags based in Manchester. Founded in 2012, the company is the leading supplier of gift boxes, paper bags, tissue paper, bags made of biodegradable textile fabrics and wine bags. It is believed to be the best gift boxes e-commerce company in UK by retailers. One can follow its products, offers and campaigns on social media networks and at https://www.carrierbaghut.co.uk.
David Boon
***@gmail.com
