News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Quantum Dots Market, Estimation & Forecast 2017-2022
BIS Research has estimated the quantum dots market to grow over $7 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 46.4% through 2016-2022, with North America leading the market.
Browse the complete report@ http://bisresearch.com/
The ongoing changes in the industry has led the study to incorporate a detailed chapter on the market dynamics including the key driving and restraining forces, along with the opportunities for the global quantum dots market through the forecast period. The market numbers plays an important role in the industry, following which a proper market sizing and estimation by materials, by device types, by applications, and by geographical location has been undertaken for the industry.
The report has skillfully identified the potential for further development in the form of product launches, joint ventures, and partnerships among others. The report has also included a separate section of detailed competitive landscape. The recent activities by the key players in this market have also been tracked in the form of company profiles. Some of the key companies covered in the report are Thermoelectrics, Invisage Technologies Inc., Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys Inc., Nn-Labs Llc, Ocean Nanotech Llc, QD Laser Inc., QD Vision Inc., Quantum Material Corporation, and Merck KGaA.
BIS Research has estimated the quantum dots market to grow over $7 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 46.4% through 2016-2022, with North America leading the market. The US has always been on the forefront of the world map when it comes to technological advancement. Like other disruptive technologies, quantum dots has also extended its roots in the US market. In terms of manufacturing, most of the prominent companies are US based, offering significant impetus to the growth of this market in the US as well as the whole of North America. Even the companies which are not US based have significant presence in the region, either because of their manufacturing facilities or R&D bases. Asia Pacific is still an emerging market for quantum dots technology. However, the presence of big players in the Asia Pacific market such as Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, and LG is expected to push the growth of quantum dots market in the Asia Pacific region.
About BIS Research (http://bisresearch.com):
Business Intelligence and Strategy Research is a research and advisory company which focuses on emerging trends in the market. BIS Research is known for in-depth global market intelligence reports covering important industries like Semiconductor, Telecom, Information Technology and other emerging technologies. We follow a proven methodology which carries important information from our primary and secondary research followed by a deep analysis.
BIS Research offers a whole array of industry verticals which proffer clients end-to-end solutions of market intelligence research. Some of the verticals that have been covered by the company include Automotive Sensors, 3D Printing, Process Automation Technology, Wearable Electronic Technology, and Internet of Things among others.
Contact
Mr. Mohammad
+1-650-228-0182
sales@bisresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse