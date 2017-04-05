 
LBI Beaches and Southern Ocean Chamber Members make annual list for Best Beaches for Families

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Trip Advisor's family travel site, Family Vacation Critic has included Long Beach Island on the 2017 list, the only beach community to make the list in New Jersey.
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- "It was a pleasure to work with the team from Family Vacation Critic" stated Lori Pepenella, CEO and Destination Marketing Director for the regional chamber and accredited DMO. "We advocated to be included on the list by providing what our members are bringing to the area that make the experience complete' Along with the descriptions and reasons to visit, the chamber sent over several photos to help build their case.


Listing in the article, and certainly high on the new list is members SurfLight Theatre in Beach Haven and DayMark in Barnegat Light. The free events happening at Fantasy Island was also included as being new and updated each year. Family friendly hotels, included long time member the Sea Spray Motel. "Focusing on performances and our Beach Culture Redefined campaign made the perfect pitch" added Pepenella "keeping good news a secret, that was promise we made until the official April 4 announcement' Family Vacation Critic® is a comprehensive online travel resource for families that offers reviews of family hotels, resort and destinations. The site features vacation ideas, family travel tips and an online forum for family travelers. Family Vacation Critic is published by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.


To read the article, go to http://www.familyvacationcritic.com/10-best-beaches-for-f...

To find out more on the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce stop into our visitor center at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom, call 609 494 7211 or www.visitLBIregion.com , follow @LBIRegion or @southernoceanchamber
Click to Share