Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Set To Reach To 3010 Kilotons by 2023
A new market research report published by Inkwood Research has evaluated that the global Styrenic Block Copolymer market would develop from 2076.31 kilotons to 3010.48 kilotons by 2023, at an annual CAGR of 5.53% between 2017 and 2023.
Styrene-Ethylene-
Compatibility with respect to composite polymers and enhanced durability are regarded as fundamentally important in the Styrenic Block Copolymer market. With that in the account, the SEBS segment, which leads the market currently, is expected to maintain its dominance, and to increase it considerably by 2024, attributed to its steady acceptance in the industries downstream. Other segments that follow the SEBS include Styrene-Isoprene-
Asia-Pacific biggest as well as fastest growing market for Styrenic Block Copolymers
Perpetually increasing awareness coupled with firms embracing of newer composites, primarily in the infrastructural development sector especially in the BRIC countries, rising demand for healthcare services and the emergence of China as the global manufacturing hub have all significantly contributed in placing APAC as the biggest market. North America and Europe respectively take second and third positions. Within the market, footwear and automobile assembly segments of China and India only serve to consolidate the adoption of these polymeric composites.
In addition to this, the demand for better infrastructure and reliability of materials in industries downstream have pitted APAC to be the fastest growing market.
Primary players in the Styrenic Block Copolymer Market include Aton (USA), ENI Versalis (Italy), LCY Chemicals (Taiwan), Sinopec (China), Asahi Kasei Corp. (Japan), Dynasol (USA), LG Chemicals (South Korea), Polyone (USA), TSRC (Taiwan) and INEOS Styrosolutions (Taiwan).
The Global Styrene Block Copolymer Market Report while anticipating good growth in the market also talks about the challenges of the competitors in developing scale and scope. It offers fruitful discussions on the global future of the market globally, its fundamental drivers and impending threats.
