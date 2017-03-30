Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Set To Reach To 3010 Kilotons by 2023

A new market research report published by Inkwood Research has evaluated that the global Styrenic Block Copolymer market would develop from 2076.31 kilotons to 3010.48 kilotons by 2023, at an annual CAGR of 5.53% between 2017 and 2023.