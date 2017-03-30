News By Tag
Justice Sikri & Justice Chandrachud released Universal Law Book 'Law, Judiciary & Governance'
Hon'ble Mr. Justice A K Sikri and Hon'ble Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud released Universal Law Publishing's (An imprint of LexisNexis) book 'Law, Judiciary and Governance: A Festschrift in Honour of Professor Mool Chand Sharma'
During the occasion, Hon'ble Mr. Justice A K Sikri, Judge, Supreme Court of India,congratulated the author for writing a wonderful book and said, "The book has extensively tackled the complex relationship that the Judiciary and Governance share, the ways Judiciary must work to ensure responsible governance, the harmonious conduct of the three organs that is pre requisite for good governance, the implementation of the statutory provisions by the Judiciary, and the importance of Judicial independence in ensuring responsible governance. I commend the editors for their work in preparing the festschrift and wish them the very best!" For Prof. (Dr.) Mool Chand Sharma, he said, "His erudite knowledge and deep understanding of the subjects he taught as well as his outstanding oratory and Socratic way of teaching earned him the epithet of a brilliant and popular teacher. What we are today and what we have learned is because of our teachers. This festshrift is the best tribute given to Prof. (Dr.) Mool Chand Sharma by Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Prof. (Dr.) Naresh Kumar Vats and Prof. Vijay Pratap Tiwari. I commend their effort in taking the initiative to pay tribute to such an accomplished teacher."
Congratulating the editors and contributors on their achievement, Hon'ble Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said, "With the book, the festschrift, many expressions flock to my mind. It is a tribute to teachers, especially to a person as distinguished as Prof. (Dr.) Mool Chand Sharma who has worked with every conceivable institution of law, be it Law Commission of India, UGC OR Law Commission of Women, and many more."
Overwhelmed Prof. (Dr.) Mool Chand Sharma, Former Member, Law Commission of India, thanked the authors and guests of honor, and complemented all the contributors, said, "The book is very timely and includes varied topics like judicial creativity, judicial activism, and judicial pro-activism & judicial overreach apart from essays on issues of equality, equity and inclusion."
On the occasion, the editors,Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Prof. (Dr.) Naresh Kumar Vats and Prof. Vijay Pratap Tiwari, said, "The Festschrift Law, Judiciary and Governance is a collection of 32 essays reflecting on rising issues and challenges law, judiciary and governance are confronted with. The festschrift examines various contemporary issues and predicaments in this branch of law and floats an insightful discussion on the same. Professor (Dr.) Mool Chand Sharma's deep understanding and insights, his foresighted analyzing and deconstructing approach towards evolving reflective, responsive and sensitive responses relevant to contemporary period and for future on issues remains the inspiration behind this masterpiece. The complexities and ever-evolving relationship of law, judiciary and governance has been another important area of concern to which Professor (Dr.) Mool Chand Sharma has been constantly addressing to in his works and thus, the theme Law, Judiciary and Governance was considered apt for the work in readers' hands."
