Independent Software Vendor TRIMIT Announces Relocation of Copenhagen Office

TRIMIT, a leading international software company, has recently relocated its Copenhagen office to a larger office space to accommodate its growth. TRIMIT develops end-to-end software solutions that combine ERP and web shops.
 
VIBORG, Denmark - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- TRIMIT is pleased to announce that the company has relocated its Copenhagen office to a larger office space at Islands Brygge, a harbourfront area in central Copenhagen. The move will accommodate the company's continued growth and provide a stronger presence in the capital area with a more flexible and accessible venue for meetings and events.

The continuing expansion is due to TRIMIT's success in providing industry-specific software solutions to the fashion, furniture and manufacturing industries.

TRIMIT is headquartered in Viborg, Denmark. The office in Copenhagen is one of three locations also including New York in the U.S. opened by the global provider of software solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics NAV.

Commenting on the move, Richard Postborg, TRIMIT's CEO, said: "The relocation comes as a result of our success over the past few years. We are proud to have had a number of new and talented people join our team."

About TRIMIT

For more than 25 years, TRIMIT has been a front-runner in delivering industry-specific software solutions. Today, more than 400 companies in the fashion, furniture and manufacturing industries use TRIMIT to optimize their business. A growing, worldwide network of partners ensures TRIMIT a global reach, and an active customer community plays a vital role in directing the software towards the future.

To find out more about TRIMIT, please visit https://www.trimit.com/

Contact
Troels Rasmussen
+4570208970
***@trimit.com
Tags:Erp, Software, Optimization
Industry:Software
Location:Viborg - Midtjylland - Denmark
