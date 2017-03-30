News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
1hr delivery slots now standard for Wrights GPX UK orders
A leading Point of Sale display manufacturer has confirmed all mainland UK orders will be delivered with a confirmed 1hr slot
Managing Director Mike Wright said this week "We believe we now offer delivery service that is the best in our sector. We realise customers are busy running their businesses. The last thing they can afford is to hang around waiting for the courier to arrive. A 1hr delivery slot is now standard will all UK mainland orders.
"To speed delivery up we offer Next Day Delivery for all orders received before 12noon.
"Customers receive updates via SMS for full order tracking. If they change their plans, no problem. Rescheduling is done via SMS too – it could not be easier."
The company sells to a wide variety of customers both B2C and B2B as their range includes acrylic tables, furniture & homeware, leaflet holders & brochure holders, sign holders & menu stands and other POS display products for retailers, catering sector and many others.
Wrights GPX has appointed a delivery partner that aims to "to make every parcel they deliver carbon neutral, for all our customers, at no extra cost for them." This is in line with the company's ambitious and sector-leading environmental commitments
Further details can be found at www.gpxgroup.com
Contact
Wrights Plastics / Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse