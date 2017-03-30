SBL starts the financial year by winning a large Geospatial project !!!

A major Geospatial project is awarded to SBL that marks the start of a successful financial year.

End

--A major Geospatial project is awarded to SBL that marks the start of a successful financial year. SBL is always known in the industry for the quality of its solutions and the service it offers to the customers. Our experience in Digitizing maps, managing complex data attributes and developing web GIS solutions has resulted in this success. We thank our team and the trusted clientele who made this success possible.SBL is an IT and Business Process Management (BPM) organization that offers smart solutions to organizations across geographies and industry verticals and empowers them to respond quickly to the changing market dynamics. We offer a range of customized services and solutions in GIS, Technology, Multimedia and Business Process Management that allow our customers to reduce operational costs substantially while accelerating the growth of their businesses.To Know more about SBL please visit our website