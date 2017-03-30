News By Tag
Global Medical Nebulizer Market Sales Expected to grow at a Positive CAGR through 2022
Research analysts has estimated growth in the nebulizer sale at a positive CAGR between the time periods of 2016-2022.
The analysis firstly shows the nebulizer market overview and the product category comparison by above type for 2012-2016. Additionally, Global Medical nebulizer market is further segmented by application that includes Hospitals, Clinics and others. It is also split by region providing sales, revenue, market share and growth rate forecasted from 2012-2022.The regions included are United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, China and India.
A Nebulizer is a medical device used to administrate medication in the form of a mist inhaled into the lungs. It is basically used for respiratory disorders such as cystic fibrosis, asthma, COPD, and others. Its easy usability during asthma attacks or with children and even the multitasking ability of the nebulizer to deliver more than one medicines at the same time adds to its market growth.
Various type of nebulizer present are:
• Mechanical: further differentiated as
• Soft mist inhaler
• Human powered inhaler
• Electrical: further defined as
• Jet nebulizer
• Ultrasonic wave nebulizer
On the basis of product type that include Benchtop Nebulizer and Portable Nebulizer, report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate.
Lastly the research has shown the key players in the medical nebulizer market along with their sales volume, price, revenue and market share. The top players included are as follows:
• Roche
• 3M
• Bayer
• Johnson & Johnson
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Antares
• Glaxosmithkline
• Cook Medical
• Merck
• Sanofi
In the concluding section, the report shows nebulizer manufacturing cost analysis providing analysis of the raw material price and key suppliers. The proportion of manufacturing cost structure is provided detailing the raw material, labor cost and manufacturing process. Moving further industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers are analyzed and presented. Lastly, Nebulizer market effect factor and risk are analyzed and presented detailing about the technology progress/risk, consumer needs/customer preference change and economic/political environment change.
