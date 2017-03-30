News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Start Own Commercial Business in Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza
Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza is being designed on large 6.5 acres of land is raised to the peak of 22 floors which is able to serve the high rise and world category looking expertise to any or all customers and guests of Old Delhi NCR.
This project is lawfully approved by Noida Development Authority and additionally options the areas for banks, hypermarkets, institutional hub, ten screen multiplex, hypermarkets, luxurious workplace suites, recreation zone with ton of games, wide selection of retail and business areas and every one this can be out there at a awfully low maintenance price. of these business and business units area unit centrally air conditioned with high technical school security system and additionally out there trained property workers for security and safety of consumers and investors.
This can be a three sided open plot that is found on 130 meter wide Greater Noida link road. Complete structure is Vaastu compliant and could be an earth quake resistant structure. Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza is being designed on large 6.5 acres of land and is unambiguously raised to the peak of 22 floors which is able to serve the high rise and world category looking expertise to any or all customers and guests of Old Delhi NCR. This place is well accessible because it is connected to any or all major destinations of all adjacent metro cities through broad highways and currently forthcoming metro property in shut neck of the woods of galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza can boost the foremost outstanding travelling medium for purchasers.
http://www.galaxygroup.org.in/
Contact
probrix consulting
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse