The most incredible hardcore VR experience – Detached now on Steam and the Oculus Store!
Enter space and experience the intense and extraordinary world of Detached – the most immersive and hardcore PvP VR game experience out there! Get the game now on Steam and the Oculus Store!
But if you're looking for excitement, or just want to see if you have the guts to dive deep into space, Detached is for you, and it is available on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Buckle your seatbelt, Dorothy, because Kansas is going bye-bye.
There's no other VR game that offers such exceptionally dynamic gameplay. The unlimited omnidirectional movement in space promises an unforgettable and at times extreme experience.
"Detached breaks all the barriers that have been put in place so far in the creation of VR games," says Łukasz Hacura, CEO of Anshar Studios. "Most current VR games are aimed at minimizing the problem of experiencing nausea while playing. In Detached, the player's unlimited freedom is a fundamental aspect of the game".
Challenge a friend to Detached's PvP mode and have fun outsmarting them!
The game is now available on Steam
The extremely atmospheric environment allows you to experience the intense immersive feeling that comes with VR devices, giving you extraordinary sensations. On top of that, players using the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift can count on full controller support, further enhancing the gameplay experience.
If you're keen on space exploration, watch the launch trailer and see for yourself what Anshar Studios have been working on:
CORE FEATURES
• Go Hardcore – Experience 360-degree freedom of movement, rotation, and acceleration in a sandbox environment built for VR headsets.
• Blast, Splinter, and Charge – Use the Shield, Boost, and Rockets skills in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Hit targets with the homing missiles built into your suit. Master weapon cooldown times before your opponent gets the upper hand. Gain temporary immunity with the shield skill. Exploit boosting tunnels to gain a speed advantage.
• It's Getting Atmospheric – Discover the big black beyond inspired by the sublimity of Gravity, while you are accompanied by the fully orchestrated score composed by Mikołaj Stroiński (The Witcher 3, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter).
• Astronaut Drills – Get to grips with your spacesuit's controls in zero-G through a dynamic tutorial before venturing into outer space. FPS-style steering will introduce newbies and those sensitive to VR playing to the hardcore VR experience.
Warning: Detached is an extreme VR experience that simulates sudden and dramatic acceleration, freefalling, twisting, and rolling. Even at 90 fps, it is not for VR-sensitive players!
Detached offers controller support for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. It is now available (with achievements)
For more information about the game, please visit the official website
ABOUT ANSHAR STUDIOS
Anshar Studios was founded in 2012 by veterans of City Interactive Games. Apart from Detached, the studio has developed The Path of Kara, Kate Malone: Hidden Object Detective, TinyGameDev, and M1 Manager. Anshar Studios is currently working on a virtual reality training program for firefighters as well as more than three new games. http://ansharstudios.com/
