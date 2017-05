The most incredible hardcore VR experience – Detached now on Steam and the Oculus Store!

Enter space and experience the intense and extraordinary world of Detached – the most immersive and hardcore PvP VR game experience out there! Get the game now on Steam and the Oculus Store!

--But if you're looking for excitement, or just want to see if you have the guts to dive deep into space,is for you, and it is available on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.There's no other VR game that offers such exceptionally dynamic gameplay. The unlimited omnidirectional movement in space promises an unforgettable and at times extreme experience."Detachedsays Łukasz Hacura, CEO of Anshar Studios. "Detached".Challenge a friend to's PvP mode and have fun outsmarting them! This variation on the popular capture-the-flag mode will test your control skills and challenge you to outwit your enemy with the advanced abilities of the EVA suit.The game is now available on Steam ( http://store.steampowered.com/ app/436230/Detached/ ) and the Oculus Store ( https://www.oculus.com/ experiences/ rift/945551678861092/ ) for $24.99 / €24.99.The extremely atmospheric environment allows you to experience the intense immersive feeling that comes with VR devices, giving you extraordinary sensations. On top of that, players using the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift can count on full controller support, further enhancing the gameplay experience.If you're keen on space exploration, watch the launch trailer and see for yourself what Anshar Studios have been working on: https://youtu.be/CGecTrjiRh0– Experience 360-degree freedom of movement, rotation, and acceleration in a sandbox environment built for VR headsets.– Use the Shield, Boost, and Rockets skills in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Hit targets with the homing missiles built into your suit. Master weapon cooldown times before your opponent gets the upper hand. Gain temporary immunity with the shield skill. Exploit boosting tunnels to gain a speed advantage.– Discover the big black beyond inspired by the sublimity of, while you are accompanied by the fully orchestrated score composed by Mikołaj Stroiński ().– Get to grips with your spacesuit's controls in zero-G through a dynamic tutorial before venturing into outer space. FPS-style steering will introduce newbies and those sensitive to VR playing to the hardcore VR experience.Warning:is an extreme VR experience that simulates sudden and dramatic acceleration, freefalling, twisting, and rolling. Even at 90 fps, it is not for VR-sensitive players!offers controller support for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. It is now available (with achievements)for purchase on Steam and the Oculus Store.For more information about the game, please visit the official website (http://www.detachedgame.com/), and the Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DetachedGame), Twitter (https://twitter.com/DetachedGame), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ansharstudios/)profiles.Anshar Studios was founded in 2012 by veterans of City Interactive Games. Apart from, the studio has developed, and. Anshar Studios is currently working on a virtual reality training program for firefighters as well as more than three new games. http://ansharstudios.com/