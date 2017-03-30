News By Tag
Sensitech explores how real-time data collection ensures valuable decision making in supply chain
Sensitech joins expert speaker panel at the 11th Pharmaceutical Logistics Event which takes place in London on 18th & 19th May 2017.
The presentation will benefit attendees to address problems at the shipment level before they escalate and to understand where to focus resources to increase carrier performance while reducing costs. Mr Simmonot will also provide strategies on how to strengthen supply chain visibility as well as to implement geo-fences, red zones, and driver tracking to ensure that SOPs are being followed.
He joins a lineup of seasoned experts Exelcius, Seer Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, IATA, AstraZeneca, ASC Associates, TEDAC, Turkish Cargo, GS1, TAPA, GIRP and more.
The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations can be viewed at www.pharmaceutical-
The 11th Pharmaceutical Logistics Event will also provide in-depth discussions on the demands of temperature regulation, warehousing and supply chain efficacy, innovation within clinical trial logistics, and regulatory considerations within the pharmaceutical industry.
More information can be found on the event website.
Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
11th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.pharmaceutical-
