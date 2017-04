Sensitech explores how real-time data collection ensures valuable decision making in supply chain

Sensitech joins expert speaker panel at the 11th Pharmaceutical Logistics Event which takes place in London on 18th & 19th May 2017.

End

-- Sensitech, major key players in the global supply chain process management solutions market, has joined the speaker line-up for SMi Group's. Senior Manager Strategic Marketing for Life Sciences EMEA Olivier Simonnot will be presenting a keynote evaluating the collection of data in real-time, as well as best practices associated with its value for decision making at the shipment and at the strategic levels.The presentation will benefit attendees to address problems at the shipment level before they escalate and to understand where to focus resources to increase carrier performance while reducing costs. Mr Simmonot will also provide strategies on how to strengthen supply chain visibility as well as to implement geo-fences, red zones, and driver tracking to ensure that SOPs are being followed.He joins a lineup of seasoned experts Exelcius, Seer Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, IATA, AstraZeneca, ASC Associates, TEDAC, Turkish Cargo, GS1, TAPA, GIRP and more.The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations can be viewed at www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog.The 11Pharmaceutical Logistics Event will also provide in-depth discussions on the, andwithin the pharmaceutical industry.More information can be found on the event website.Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference11th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th MayCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKwww.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog---end ---Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Fateja Begum at fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk