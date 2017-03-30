 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical Logistics
* Cold Chain Logistics
* Sensitech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Sensitech explores how real-time data collection ensures valuable decision making in supply chain

Sensitech joins expert speaker panel at the 11th Pharmaceutical Logistics Event which takes place in London on 18th & 19th May 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pharmaceutical Logistics
* Cold Chain Logistics
* Sensitech

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* London - England - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON, England - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Sensitech, major key players in the global supply chain process management solutions market, has joined the speaker line-up for SMi Group's 11th Pharmaceutical Logistics conference. Senior Manager Strategic Marketing for Life Sciences EMEA Olivier Simonnot will be presenting a keynote evaluating the collection of data in real-time, as well as best practices associated with its value for decision making at the shipment and at the strategic levels.

The presentation will benefit attendees to address problems at the shipment level before they escalate and to understand where to focus resources to increase carrier performance while reducing costs. Mr Simmonot will also provide strategies on how to strengthen supply chain visibility as well as to implement geo-fences, red zones, and driver tracking to ensure that SOPs are being followed.

He joins a lineup of seasoned experts Exelcius, Seer Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, IATA, AstraZeneca, ASC Associates, TEDAC, Turkish Cargo, GS1, TAPA, GIRP and more.

The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations can be viewed at www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog.

The 11th Pharmaceutical Logistics Event will also provide in-depth discussions on the demands of temperature regulation, warehousing and supply chain efficacy, innovation within clinical trial logistics, and regulatory considerations within the pharmaceutical industry.

More information can be found on the event website.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
11th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/prlog

---end ---

Contact Information:

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Fateja Begum at fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Pharmaceutical Logistics, Cold Chain Logistics, Sensitech
Industry:Transportation
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share