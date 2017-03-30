News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Session 2017 -2018 Gala Freshers Welcome at Jamuna Mishra Academy JMA Pilani Rajasthan
While for many top ranking schools in USA, Australia and Europe, freshers welcome is as glamorous as the farewell Adieu Adios Cheerio Sayonara for passing out students, its importance in India today is no less.
In 2016 Class X Board Exam, 48 students appeared, 47 passed, 41 students secured First Division (above 60%) which included 25 Distinctions (above 75%). Further, in 2016 Class XII Board Exam first batch of 14 students appeared, 13 passed, 9 students secured First Division (above 60%) which included 2 Distinctions (above 75%).
Apr 5, 2017 will always remain as a memorable day in the life of every fresher at JMA Pilani. The Freshers' day was a day that was filled with excitement, joy, music, enthusiasm, laughter and happiness. The new students were introduced to the teachers and senior students. The day started with Ganesh Puja and Saraswati Puja by President Dr Suman Mishra and Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan. The coordinators took extra care of the freshers and senior students helped in decorating the premises. The devotional songs played by the School Choir and Orchestra had the entire audience spell bound. With the reciting of Gayatri Mantra and distribution of sweets and hugging and handshake among seniors and freshers, pat on the back by teachers, the new session indeed had a memorable start.
The parents of freshers who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were part of an institution which is a jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse