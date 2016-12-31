Country(s)
Industry News
Fisher Investments Europe is Recognised as Wealth Manager of the Year
ADVFN honours Fisher Investments' subsidiary for third straight year
ADVFN is an online community of private investors and offers services such as investment monitoring, quotes and research tools. In announcing the award, ADVFN CEO Clem Chambers said, "Fisher Investments Europe manages to combine innovation and tradition to help its clients reach their long-term financial objectives. Its holistic approach underpins its success. ADVFN is delighted to award Fisher Investments Europe 'Wealth Manager of the Year' for the third consecutive year." A panel of judges selected the winners, which include investment advisers, brokerage firms, notable journalists and trading platforms from around the globe.
Carrianne Coffey, Director of Fisher Investments Europe commented, "We're honoured that our firm has been recognised by ADVFN for the third year in a row. We continuously work to build an offering that betters the investment universe. Our priority is providing investors with unparalleled service and continuous education. ADVFN's recognition affirms we're making progress in that endeavour." Fisher Investments Europe joins 40 other financial companies and individuals in receiving an award.
A complete list of this year's winners can be found here: http://uk.advfn.com/
About Fisher Investments Europe
Established in 2000, Fisher Investments Europe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fisher Investments. As of 31/12/2016, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £58 billion in assets—over £29 billion for North American private investors, over £25 billion for institutional investors and over £3 billion for European private investors. The clients of Fisher investments and its affiliates include over 150 large institutions and over 35,000 high net worth individuals. Founder Ken Fisher wrote the prestigious Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 to 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He has authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information, please visit www.fisherinvestments.co.uk.
Contact
Fisher Investments Europe
David Eckerly
***@fi.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse