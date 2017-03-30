News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New mobile recruitment tool combines video and traditional assessments
A new 'complete' recruitment tool, for use on mobile phones, has been launched by cut-e in partnership with video interview provider ZeroLime.
Called VIPA (which stands for Video Interview and Psychometric Assessment), the new tool creates a short application form, with questions and eligibility checks, that candidates complete on an Apple or Android device. Any of cut-e's personality, ability or situational judgement tests can be included or customised assessments can be created. Each candidate then records themselves answering competency-based questions. After reviewing the video interviews of candidates who achieved the required score in the assessments, recruiters can create a shortlist of those with the desired communication skills and motivation.
"VIPA offers a quick, convenient, mobile-enabled recruitment option that provides a great candidate experience,"
Unlike other video interview options, VIPA is not a module which sits on an Applicant Tracking System. However, it can complement an ATS if required.
"Many candidates search for jobs on a mobile device but relatively few companies have a mobile-enabled recruitment process, either because their ATS doesn't support video or their application form isn't optimised for mobile devices," said Dr Preuss. "VIPA doesn't need an ATS, so if your organisation doesn't have one, it's not a problem, you can still benefit from mobile-enabled recruitment. But if you do have an ATS, you can seamlessly integrate the data from VIPA and then use your ATS to track candidates from the interview stage."
cut-e and ZeroLime have already introduced VIPA at a leading fast-food retailer and an airline.
"This tool fills a gap in the market," said Dr Preuss. "It will particularly benefit organisations that have 'walk-in' applicants, such as retail and hospitality companies, as well as recruitment agencies who want to provide clients with a shortlist of possible candidates. It can also help volume recruiters, for example those who recruit for call centres or airline cabin crew. Because it's customisable, you can tailor it to suit any need, so it could even support event-based hiring for graduate and apprenticeship roles. Our clients have been very impressed with it."
Mats Wernheim, Chief Executive Officer of ZeroLime, said: "Working with cut-e gives us a unique vantage point for revolutionising the global recruitment market. I look forward to the opportunities that this partnership enables."
Through its partnership with ZeroLime, cut-e has the global reseller rights for VIPA and it will market the tool worldwide.
For further information about cut-e, please visit www.cut-e.com
Background notes: Founded in 2007, ZeroLime develops video-based recruitment software which speeds up the screening process, delivering cost savings and enhancing an organisation's employer brand. www.zerolime.se
Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development.
Contact
Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse