Cognia Law ranks for the first time in 2017 Chambers and Partners – Global Guide
Chambers and Partners confirmed Cognia Law's ranking "after attracting recognition from market commentators for its expanding presence in the alternative legal services sector". Sources have "praised its good-quality work." and commented that "[Cognia Law] has notable experience of establishing captive operations [including financial services documentation teams] and litigation support."
Janet Taylor-Hall, CEO, comments: "We are redefining the strategic value proposition of legal outsourcing as something more than myopic cost cutting through offshoring. On a daily basis, our multi-lingual and culturally diverse team advises and assists clients globally with highly-customised solutions, continuously pushing the boundaries of legal, compliance and risk solution delivery. We are very grateful for being recognised by clients, peers, and industry analysts."
Company Profile:
Cognia Law provides its clients globally with individually tailored legal, compliance and risk management solutions.
Cognia Law's clients benefit from their:
· investment in finding and growing talent,
· ability to be agile and scalable;
· near and offshore delivery capacity; and
· proven collaborations with their best-of-breed technology partners and other legal service partners.
The Cognia team believes in challenging the existing status quo and current "best practices" in favour of an even higher value-adding client experience. Integrity, consistency and performance frame their philosophy.
For more information about Cognia Law's innovative range of services, visit www.cognialaw.com or follow them on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Lucia Toich
+44 203 375 8624 / +27 21 100 3140
lucia.toich@
