April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Cognia Law ranks for the first time in 2017 Chambers and Partners – Global Guide

 
 
LONDON - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cognia Law, a next-generation provider of legal, compliance and risk management services headquartered in London, has been ranked for the first time in the Chambers and Partners – Global Edition (http://www.chambersandpartners.com/15649/1783/editorial/2/1#22780920_editorial), entering Band 3 of the recently introduced Legal Process Outsourcing category.

Chambers and Partners confirmed Cognia Law's ranking "after attracting recognition from market commentators for its expanding presence in the alternative legal services sector". Sources have "praised its good-quality work." and commented that "[Cognia Law] has notable experience of establishing captive operations [including financial services documentation teams] and litigation support."

Janet Taylor-Hall, CEO, comments: "We are redefining the strategic value proposition of legal outsourcing as something more than myopic cost cutting through offshoring. On a daily basis, our multi-lingual and culturally diverse team advises and assists clients globally with highly-customised solutions, continuously pushing the boundaries of legal, compliance and risk solution delivery. We are very grateful for being recognised by clients, peers, and industry analysts."

Company Profile:
Cognia Law provides its clients globally with individually tailored legal, compliance and risk management solutions.

Cognia Law's clients benefit from their:
·         investment in finding and growing talent,
·         ability to be agile and scalable;
·         near and offshore delivery capacity; and
·         proven collaborations with their best-of-breed technology partners and other legal service partners.

The Cognia team believes in challenging the existing status quo and current "best practices" in favour of an even higher value-adding client experience. Integrity, consistency and performance frame their philosophy.

For more information about Cognia Law's innovative range of services, visit www.cognialaw.com or follow them on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/3157139), Twitter (https://twitter.com/CogniaLaw).

Lucia Toich
+44 203 375 8624 / +27 21 100 3140
lucia.toich@cognialaw.com
