Cognia Law ranks for the first time in 2017 Chambers and Partners – Global Guide

-- Cognia Law, a next-generation provider of legal, compliance and risk management services headquartered in London, has been ranked for the first time in the Chambers and Partners – Global Edition (http://www.chambersandpartners.com/15649/1783/editorial/2/1#22780920_editorial), entering Band 3 of the recently introducedChambers and Partners confirmed Cognia Law's ranking "". Sources have "." and commented that."Janet Taylor-Hall, CEO, comments:We are redefining the strategic value proposition of legal outsourcing as something more than myopic cost cutting through offshoring. On a daily basis, our multi-lingual and culturally diverse team advises and assists clients globally with highly-customised solutions, continuously pushing the boundaries of legal, compliance and risk solution delivery. We are very grateful for being recognised by clients, peers, and industry analysts.Company Profile:Cognia Law provides its clients globally with individually tailored legal, compliance and risk management solutions.Cognia Law's clients benefit from their:· investment in finding and growing talent,· ability to be agile and scalable;· near and offshore delivery capacity; and· proven collaborations with their best-of-breed technology partners and other legal service partners.The Cognia team believes in challenging the existing status quo and current "best practices" in favour of an even higher value-adding client experience. Integrity, consistency and performance frame their philosophy.For more information about Cognia Law's innovative range of services, visit www.cognialaw.com or follow them on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/ company-beta/ 3157139 ), Twitter (https://twitter.com/CogniaLaw).