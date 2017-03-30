There Are so Many Different Ways to Be Closer to Mom this Mothers' Day

When it comes to technology, there are some things that moms have in common, regardless of how savvy they are with their devices. We all receive those cute texts from our mothers that we don't have the time respond to sometimes.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Samsung Industry:

* Business Location:

* Amman - Amman - Jordan

Contact

traccs jordan

***@traccs.net traccs jordan

End

-- When it comes to technology, there are some things that moms have in common, regardless of how savvy they are with their devices. We all receive those cute texts from our mothers that we don't have the time respond to sometimes. Or think about the last time your mom sent you a selfie – does she have that adorably focused look of concentration with slightly squinty, yet loving eyes that makes you giggle? It's the look of sheer determination to let you know how she is doing, because she loves you. No matter how moms work with technology, and how much they protest to us using it – it definitely is a tool that can bring us closer together.If you're thinking that technology is no substitute for face-to-face interaction, it still provides more connectivity than you would have had without it. In fact, 85% of Middle East consumers believe that technology improves their communication with family and friends and 71% say that it brings them closer together, according to the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA). And there is more than one way to send your mom all the love in the world.Using technology to communicate with your mother, not just on Mother's Day, but every day will give her insights into your life – regardless of how far apart you live. Ericsson's ConsumerLab report had mentioned that more knowledge about the family often translates into a feeling that the family is closer, and this is especially true for families who initiate short bursts of contact throughout the day, regardless of message content.Technology is such a vital part of connectivity today, and on Mother' Day – technology becomes even more important to bring you closer to your mother. Samsung's smartphone technology and innovation helps you to capture vibrant photos and selfies to share important memories with your mom to make that one special woman in your life feel as close to you as possible, even when far apart. There are so many more ways to make that one special woman in your life feel as incredible as she is.So let's all get our phones out, and give our mothers a call or send a heartfelt message to let them know what an amazing, positive difference they make in our lives, just by being there for us every day!