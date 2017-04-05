News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
5th April 2017, GTC Advisors – Asian Markets Higher Ahead of Xi and Trump's First Meeting
GTC Advisors is a 100% Independent, privately owned Boutique Investment Advisory Firm offering services to retail, corporate and high net worth individuals.
European stocks were set to follow Asia's steady lead with index futures pointing to a slightly higher start.
Chinese construction shares were among the top gainers after Beijing on Saturday announced plans to build Xiongan New Area, modeled on the Shenzhen special economic zone next to Hong Kong that helped kickstart China's economic reforms in 1980.
Shares in more than 30 listed companies seen likely to benefit from the new zone jumped by the 10 percent daily trade limit.
Mainland markets .SSEC reopened on Wednesday for trading after a long weekend and outperformed regional bourses, rising more than 1 percent. Hong Kong stocks .HSI gave up early gains and were flat on the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.1 percent, edging back towards a 19-month high hit on March. 30. India's shares .NSEI opened at a record high before retreating.
Energy-related shares also offered some support to investors as oil prices rose on Tuesday thanks to an unplanned production outage in the North Sea and growing concerns about diminishing U.S. oil stocks.
U.S. crude CLc1 rose for a second consecutive session to its highest levels in more than a month at $51.37 per barrel on Wednesday.
Still, investors remained broadly cautious with safe-haven assets such as gold and Japanese yen remaining well supported before the landmark Trump-Xi summit on Thursday and Friday.
It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office on Jan. 20, with trade and security issues set to feature prominently. The Korean Peninsula has been a notable hot spot of geopolitical tensions, with North Korea firing a medium-range ballistic missile from its east coast into the sea on the eve of the summit. and
Major currencies traded in a narrow range ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed March meeting in which it raised interest rates, and before the big U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The greenback got some help from Japanese importers on a 'gotobi' date - the fifth day of the month and dates that are multiple of five - on which accounts are traditionally settled.
The dollar held firm at 110.61 yen against the Japanese currency.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six trade-weighted peers, was broadly flat at 100.52. The euro was a shade stronger at $1.06795.
Bonds came in for some profit-taking after yields fell in the previous sessions. Yields on two-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose to 1.26 percent after hitting a six-week low of 1.226 percent on Monday.
Despite much hype leading up to his election, President Trump is expected to hold firm on his first meeting with the Chinese leader yet many believe that any new direction would take more than just a two-day visit to establish. Both will be keen to make sure the other does not feel outdone at this meeting and speculation as to the outcome will hold the headlines for the next couple of days.
GTC Advisors prides itself in offering a truly global financial service. Our ability to provide a wide range of independent financial advice incorporating multiple sectors, markets and demographics is key to retaining clients and nurturing new relationships. It is our mission to support our clients in every aspect of their financial strategy that sets us apart from the competition.
Contact an advisor today for a free consultation at www.gtc-advisors.com
Contact
John Healy
***@gtc-advisors.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse