Expeditions: Viking. Logic Artists has announced its collaboration with multi-award winning composer
Danish indie studio Logic Artists is proud to announce that Expeditions: Viking, the highly anticipated sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador, will feature an authentic Nordic soundtrack composed by acclaimed composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen.
With his multi-award winning score for the Age of Conan series and acclaimed soundtrack for Lords of the Fallen, Logic Artists is delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented composer.
Knut had this to say about scoring Expeditions:
Expeditions:
Sound Designer and Programmer Nils Iver Holtar: "The truly memorable audio experiences in games are the ones which have hooks in them that you want to hear over and over again, and that is very easy to get wrong. You need to make sure that what players hear is interesting enough and has enough layers that they will never really get tired of it. We wanted a kind of intimate score and we were extremely lucky that Knut Avenstroup Haugen was interested in doing the project."
The results of the collaboration bring a unique approach to sound design in games, where the music and soundscape work together to immerse players in a bold and interesting experience that features a blend of hostile environments and beautiful music. Logic Artists invites everyone to visit their booth at PAX East in Boston on March 10th–12th to play the game and listen to its captivating soundtrack while traversing the world of Expeditions:
Take a sneak peek behind the scenes of the Expeditions:
ABOUT EXPEDITIONS:
Expeditions:
Expeditions:
More information about the game can be found on the official website (www.expeditionsseries.com)
About Logic Artists
Logic Artists is an independent game development studio located in Copenhagen, Denmark. They develop games for PC and mobile devices. The studio was founded in 2011 by a group of students at the IT University of Copenhagen. Logic Artists has come a long way since its humble beginnings. With a successful Kickstarter campaign under their belt, they have published a mobile game for Windows Phone 7 as well as two PC titles: strategy RPG Expeditions:
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
