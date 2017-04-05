Expeditions: Viking. Logic Artists has announced its collaboration with multi-award winning composer

 
Industry News





Danish indie studio Logic Artists is proud to announce that Expeditions: Viking, the highly anticipated sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador, will feature an authentic Nordic soundtrack composed by acclaimed composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen.
 
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- After announcing the release date for Expeditions: Viking as April 27th, Logic Artists – the team behind the Expeditions series – strikes again with another big announcement: The studio is proud to reveal to the public their collaboration with composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen in bringing the world of Expeditions: Viking to life.

With his multi-award winning score for the Age of Conan series and acclaimed soundtrack for Lords of the Fallen, Logic Artists is delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented composer.

Knut had this to say about scoring Expeditions: Viking: "When I was first approached to work on this project I thought it was very interesting that it was about Vikings. Scandinavians have a very rich heritage, both historical and literary, and I thought it was good to be part of a project that could show some of this heritage to the rest of the world."

Expeditions: Viking features an intimate score with highlights from the ancient Norwegian instrument the bukkehorn (goat horn) over a string orchestra, as well as a variety of other brilliant solo performances on contemporary instruments.

Sound Designer and Programmer Nils Iver Holtar: "The truly memorable audio experiences in games are the ones which have hooks in them that you want to hear over and over again, and that is very easy to get wrong. You need to make sure that what players hear is interesting enough and has enough layers that they will never really get tired of it. We wanted a kind of intimate score and we were extremely lucky that Knut Avenstroup Haugen was interested in doing the project."

The results of the collaboration bring a unique approach to sound design in games, where the music and soundscape work together to immerse players in a bold and interesting experience that features a blend of hostile environments and beautiful music. Logic Artists invites everyone to visit their booth at PAX East in Boston on March 10th–12th to play the game and listen to its captivating soundtrack while traversing the world of Expeditions: Viking.

Take a sneak peek behind the scenes of the Expeditions: Viking soundtrack! Watch the Music Dev Diary, which presents footage from the soundtrack's recording sessions: https://youtu.be/3W7q8TkSBQ4



ABOUT EXPEDITIONS: VIKING

Expeditions: Viking is the highly anticipated sequel to Logic Artists' PC debut title Expeditions: Conquistador. In Expeditions: Viking, you take on the role of the leader of a modest Norse village. Consolidate your power as your neighbors plot against you, and cross the sea to explore the kingdoms of the British Isles where wealth and power await. Launch raids to plunder monasteries and villages, or establish trade routes and political alliances on your adventures throughout the Norse lands and beyond. This second installment to the Expeditions series takes you to the dawn of the Viking Age, where you must carve your name into the annals of history. Trader or Tyrant? You decide.

Expeditions: Viking will be available on Steam, GOG, Gamersgate, the Humble Store, and in selected stores worldwide. Polish publisher IMGN.PRO is responsible for retail distribution of the game.

More information about the game can be found on the official website (www.expeditionsseries.com), the game's Steam page (http://store.steampowered.com/app/445190/), and on the Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ExpeditionsSeries/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ExpeditionsGame) profiles.

About Logic Artists

Logic Artists is an independent game development studio located in Copenhagen, Denmark. They develop games for PC and mobile devices. The studio was founded in 2011 by a group of students at the IT University of Copenhagen. Logic Artists has come a long way since its humble beginnings. With a successful Kickstarter campaign under their belt, they have published a mobile game for Windows Phone 7 as well as two PC titles: strategy RPG Expeditions: Conquistador (2013) and spy thriller Clandestine (2015). The team continues to grow and is currently working on Expeditions: Viking, the sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador. http://www.logicartists.com

About IMGN.PRO

IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro
