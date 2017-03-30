Choose Best Wedding Venues In Mumbai | Wedfine

 
MUMBAI, India - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- We are happy to announce that we finally launch our uniquely-designed wedding website wedfine.com on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on 11th October 2016 in Mumbai. Featuring a tagline Celebrate In Style, we aim at taking the wedding celebration to a whole new level where fun and merriment should be the main Mantra.

We really feel that the wedding should be all about fun, drama, and emotions and tension and hassle should take a back seat. Therefore, after a long research, we decide to present an user-friendly venue search engine platform. Why venue search particularly because this is one of the most important aspects of planning a wedding and at the same time the most difficult task out of all. So, our platform provides you with an easy wedding venue search option where you can find a plethora of choice in Mumbai. Each of the venues listed on our website offers uniqueness and is sure to match your budget, style, and requirements. Whether your choice is a wedding lawn or a banquet hall, you will find them all on Wedfine. And for this, you do need not to pay a single penny to us. It is absolutely FREE!

Besides helping with wedding venue search (http://www.wedfine.com/mumbai), Wedfine also comes to your rescue when you wonder what to wear on the wedding night, which color to don, how to decorate the venue, how to take care of skin and hair and so on and so forth. In short, we offer interesting blogs on the recent wedding trends and also a Lookbook that will constantly update you on what's in vogue in the wedding industry.

       Interactive Celebration Platform

Now coming to what we call ourselves an Interactive Celebration Platform, we offer a unique platform where you can bring in all your guests together, interact with them, and celebrate in full swing. Here you can announce your wedding ceremony details, share the love story, and post all your pre-wedding and wedding pictures. The guests can also congratulate you, share their experiences, suggest songs for the ceremonies, and comment on your posts.

What, do you think we end here? Of course not, after all, we have promised you to take your wedding to a whole new level. The app offers some more exhilarating features such as guest list making, parking booking, posting poll questions and much more. The whole idea behind designing this one-stop wedding solution is only and only to remove all the wedding woes and make the celebration a lot more fun and engaging.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us today and redefine your celebration by infusing the right mix of planning, fun, and drama. For More Information Visit http://www.wedfine.com
