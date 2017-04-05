 
News By Tag
* Utalenta
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Wacom to launch regional competition for creative professionals

Graphics, web and motion designers and video animators urged to unleash creative talents
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Utalenta

Industry:
Business

Location:
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- April 05, 2017

Wacom, the world's leader in pen tablets, interactive pen displays and digital interface technologies, has announced its latest initiative designed to unleash creativity in the region using technology through a poster competition in partnership with Utalenta.com, the first online marketplace for the creative community in the Middle East. Creative professionals such as graphics, web and motion designers and video animators as well as aspiring individuals with natural talents for design can enter the competition.

With the aim of bringing people and technology closer and adding richness of ideas, imagination and beauty in human development through creativity, Wacom will feature the works of creative experts during the competition to generate awareness and encourage creative expression. Participants are invited to submit an original and unpublished design highlighting the importance of digital technology in human expression and communication in various creative ways possible.

Abdulrahman Gorashi, Channel & Distribution Manager Middle East & Africa, Wacom, said: "Wacom is always ready to find ways to serve the passion of creative individuals. With the rapid and massive availability of digital technology, it is high time to celebrate creativity using the most advanced digital tools for expression and productivity. We are doing this to support the next generation of creative experts and we are proud to be partnering with Utalenta.com to achieve this goal."

Utalenta.com provides an ideal platform for creative professionals and businesses to connect and hire talents for their creative projects that may be for a short-term such as industrial designs, digital arts, film animations, 3D presentations, video editing and other similar creative production requirements.

Gorashi added: "Creative communications using digital technology have become essential in marketing and communications of companies in the region, pushing for the demand for creative professionals who can deliver the work in a given timeframe. To meet this growing demand, we hope to develop the creative potentials of the young generation and encourage more talents to take this opportunity and participate in this exercise. Utalenta.com strives to enhance these creative potentials and positively contribute in creating jobs and career options for the growing population in the Middle East."

The competition will run from April 02 to May 01, 2017 and participants must register as a creative designer on Utalenta.com to become eligible for the competition. Works must be shared at Utalenta.com's social media pages using the hashtag #WacomDesignCompetition. Three winners will be selected to receive special prizes from Wacom.

For more information about the competition, visit www.utalenta.com.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Tags:Utalenta
Industry:Business
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share