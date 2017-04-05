Wacom to launch regional competition for creative professionals

Graphics, web and motion designers and video animators urged to unleash creative talents

-- April 05, 2017Wacom, the world's leader in pen tablets, interactive pen displays and digital interface technologies, has announced its latest initiative designed to unleash creativity in the region using technology through a poster competition in partnership with Utalenta.com, the first online marketplace for the creative community in the Middle East. Creative professionals such as graphics, web and motion designers and video animators as well as aspiring individuals with natural talents for design can enter the competition.With the aim of bringing people and technology closer and adding richness of ideas, imagination and beauty in human development through creativity, Wacom will feature the works of creative experts during the competition to generate awareness and encourage creative expression. Participants are invited to submit an original and unpublished design highlighting the importance of digital technology in human expression and communication in various creative ways possible.Abdulrahman Gorashi, Channel & Distribution Manager Middle East & Africa, Wacom, said: "Wacom is always ready to find ways to serve the passion of creative individuals. With the rapid and massive availability of digital technology, it is high time to celebrate creativity using the most advanced digital tools for expression and productivity. We are doing this to support the next generation of creative experts and we are proud to be partnering with Utalenta.com to achieve this goal."Utalenta.com provides an ideal platform for creative professionals and businesses to connect and hire talents for their creative projects that may be for a short-term such as industrial designs, digital arts, film animations, 3D presentations, video editing and other similar creative production requirements.Gorashi added: "Creative communications using digital technology have become essential in marketing and communications of companies in the region, pushing for the demand for creative professionals who can deliver the work in a given timeframe. To meet this growing demand, we hope to develop the creative potentials of the young generation and encourage more talents to take this opportunity and participate in this exercise. Utalenta.com strives to enhance these creative potentials and positively contribute in creating jobs and career options for the growing population in the Middle East."The competition will run from April 02 to May 01, 2017 and participants must register as a creative designer on Utalenta.com to become eligible for the competition. Works must be shared at Utalenta.com's social media pages using the hashtag #WacomDesignCompetition. Three winners will be selected to receive special prizes from Wacom.For more information about the competition, visit www.utalenta.com.