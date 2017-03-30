News By Tag
Whiskey.com stars in the "Domaining Europe" auction managed Undeveloped.com
Additional auction lots include:
• Gastronomy.com – a killer brand for all things food, which will have foodie entrepreneurs from France to San Francisco salivating in no time!
• Sevilla.com – Spain's historic Andalusian capital, home to 1.5 million souls, among Europe's largest 30 cities, and – with multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites – a magnet for tourism.
• HardDrives.com – the definitive address for purchasing external hard drives to back up planet earth's data.
• Zut.com – a classic brandable, an in-demand 3-letter acronym, and (what's more) a tidy bit of French slang!
• 5.at – one of only 10 single-number domains for Austria. Also an enticing option for the Chinese market, which famously loves numerical domains – the shorter the better.
Visit Undeveloped.com to view an up-to-date list of auction inventory. Or submit your own premium domains for consideration. Hurry because space is limited! This 2017 auction will run online for 3 weeks, May 7 - 21.
Tickets remain available for the "Domaining Europe" 2017 conference, which will be held in Berlin, Germany, May 14 - 17. Whether you're a domain industry professional, investor, or simply a curious onlooker, there is no better way to advance your understanding of the domain market than to meet experts and participate.
Brought to you by Undeveloped.com, an Epik.com company.
For further information, please contact Reza Sardeha, CEO of Undeveloped.com at reza@undeveloped.com.
Visit us at http://Domainingeurope.auction
