Au pairs in more demand than ever despite Brexit, says top agency
Great Britain's decision to leave the European Union was triggered yesterday (March 29), with Article 50 set in motion by the Government.
But with busy working families in need of support more than ever, so the demands for domestic help have actually spiked since the turn of the year.
Perfect Au Pair's Kate Bayliss said: "Everyone is unsure about the long-term, but I do not believe the role of the au pair will disappear, whatever the reality of Brexit. What I can say is that the demand at the moment has never been higher and the Perfect Au Pair website has had more visitors and inquiries than ever before. We will be doing our best to help families to find the perfect au pair for them using our tailored placement process."
Au pairs can be male or female, usually between 18 and 25, and they come to the UK to learn English. They receive spending money between £75 and £95 per week, depending how many hours they work. Au pairs do light housework and look after the children.
An au pair does not just work for the family, they become an essential part of it, often creating a relationship that lasts for years. Hosts give au pairs their own room, meals and the chance to sample British lifestyle.
Perfect Au Pair was founded by two mothers who had used au pairs but did not feel they were getting a cost-effective and reliable service from existing sources. Now they have linked up with partners around Europe to provide a more family-friendly solution.
For more information go to http://www.perfectaupair.co.uk.
