HDPE Laminated woven Lay Flat tube for irrigation purpose

We are the manufacturers of ISI marked HDPE Laminated woven layflat tube for irrigation purpose. As per IS 16190:2014 (commonly known as Lapeta/ Delivery Pipe).
 
KANPUR, India - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- This pipe is highly cost effective, durable, light weighted, U. V. treated to sustain direct sun rays and it can easily be repaired from any damage caused by thorns or nails by using the adhesive tape given free of cost by the company.

This product is already being approved by the Department of Agriculture and Coorporation, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi to be given on subsidy to the farmers under NSFM, NMOOP and BGREI schemes of Government of India.

This product is under the head of Water Carrying Pipe and the financial assistance is 50% of the cost, limited to Rs. 20/- Per Mtr., maximum up to Rs. 15,000/- per farmers. We are the first company in India to get the BIS license for HDPE Laminated woven layflat tube.

This product is already being given on subsidy in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Rajasthan. The farmers are highly satisfied with the performance of this pipe.

We would like to join hands with your organization and initiate the process of inclusion of this product in the annual action plan of your state. We are seeking dynamic dealer like you to enhance our business in your state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOCx_2hCaI8



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8Y7DeoVH-w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fivzycasdjw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPQQOV6WH6s

Media Contact
Sanjeev Arora
+91-9628550033
info@vkgroupindia.in
Source:
Email:***@vkgroupindia.in
Posted By:***@vkgroupindia.in Email Verified
Tags:Lapeta Pipe, Irrigation Pipe, Pipe
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh - India
