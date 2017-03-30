News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast t
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
The diaphragm is the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen. Recent research shows that the aperture in the diaphragm helps in supporting the anterior end of the esophagus. A lot of people with a hiatal hernia might not have problems with reflux. However, in a hiatal hernia patient, the stomach contents may reflux straightforwardly into the esophagus.
Download Exclusive PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Primarily, there are two ways to treat the disease based upon the rigorousness of the disease. If the disease is at its primary stage, it can be treated by Antacids, dietary and lifestyle modifications, and H2-receptor antagonists. However, the patients failing to react to this treatment, patients are exposed to Proton Pump Inhibitors. If these customary medical therapies fail, then devices are used. There are several noninvasive and invasive methods of treatment. The invasive surgeries include Linx, Esophy X, Endocinch endoluminal gastroplication, etc. Stretta technique is one of the noninvasive techniques. According to a report by Florida hospital, presently, about 60 million adults in the U.S. suffer from gastroesophageal reflux every month. It is projected that 25 million of those 60 million suffers from symptoms each day. Around 20% of people with gastroesophageal reflux may develop gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), as stated in the report. These factors will propel the growth of the gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment market in the region. There is an increase in the disease prevalence due to many reasons such as increased consumption of fast food, and leading a sedentary lifestyle. These factors will increase growth of the GERD treatment devices market during the forecast period (2016-2024).
Get Exclusive Discount on this CMI Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market Taxonomy
On the basis of surgery type, global market is classified into:
· Invasive
o Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler
o Linx Reflux Management
· Non Invasive
o Stretta
o Endocinch Endolumminal gastroplication
o EsophyX
o Endoscopic Plicator System
o Plexiglas poly-methyl-
On the basis of end user, the global market is classified into:
· Government
· Hospitals
· Medical Practitioners
· Others
Gastroesophageal reflux disease devices market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the widespread research and high investments in the field of gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment disease. Although there are various treatment option available, practitioners around the world are increasingly adopting treatment devices due to their high precision rate and minimal side effects. Innovations in treatment processes and introduction of cost effective devices are predicted to fuel growth of the GERD devices market in the near future.
Browse Research Report At: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Increasing prevalence of GERD and increase in geriatric population will drive the overall gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices market
According to Health line, pregnant women and persons above the age of 40 years are at a higher risk of gastroesophageal disease. As per their estimates, 25% of pregnant women experience symptoms of the disease, and it increases with time. The report says that around 65% of patients who suffer from acid refluxes are 40 years of age or older. The occurrence of gastroesophageal reflux disease, especially in North America is growing at an alarming rate, primarily because of the food habits. Therefore, the GERD treatment devices market in this region is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.
Some of the companies operating in the global gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices market are C. R. Bard, Inc., MEDERI THERAPEUTICS INC., Medigus Ltd.Torax Medical, Inc., and EndoGastric Solutions.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact
Mr. Shah
12067016702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse