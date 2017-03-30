Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast t

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Treatment Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Contact

Mr. Shah

12067016702

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Mr. Shah12067016702

End

-- Gastroesophageal refers to the stomach and esophagus. Reflux means to return or flow back. Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD is a set of conditions, where the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) is affected when the contents of the stomach flows back to the esophagus. In usual digestion process, the lower esophageal sphincter unfastens to let food to pass into stomach and shuts to prevent acidic stomach juices and food from going back into the esophagus. Gastroesophageal reflux takes place when the lower esophageal sphincter relaxes inappropriately or is weak, thereby allowing the contents of the stomach to flow up into the esophagus. Many doctors believe that hiatal hernia may wane the lower esophageal sphincter and augment the risk for gastroesophageal reflux. Hiatal hernia takes place when the superior part of the stomach shifts up into the chest by a small opening in the diaphragmatic hiatus or the diaphragm.The diaphragm is the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen. Recent research shows that the aperture in the diaphragm helps in supporting the anterior end of the esophagus. A lot of people with a hiatal hernia might not have problems with reflux. However, in a hiatal hernia patient, the stomach contents may reflux straightforwardly into the esophagus.Primarily, there are two ways to treat the disease based upon the rigorousness of the disease. If the disease is at its primary stage, it can be treated by Antacids, dietary and lifestyle modifications, and H2-receptor antagonists. However, the patients failing to react to this treatment, patients are exposed to Proton Pump Inhibitors. If these customary medical therapies fail, then devices are used. There are several noninvasive and invasive methods of treatment. The invasive surgeries include Linx, Esophy X, Endocinch endoluminal gastroplication, etc. Stretta technique is one of the noninvasive techniques. According to a report by Florida hospital, presently, about 60 million adults in the U.S. suffer from gastroesophageal reflux every month. It is projected that 25 million of those 60 million suffers from symptoms each day. Around 20% of people with gastroesophageal reflux may develop gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), as stated in the report. These factors will propel the growth of the gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment market in the region. There is an increase in the disease prevalence due to many reasons such as increased consumption of fast food, and leading a sedentary lifestyle. These factors will increase growth of the GERD treatment devices market during the forecast period (2016-2024).Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market TaxonomyOn the basis of surgery type, global market is classified into:· Invasiveo Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostaplero Linx Reflux Management· Non Invasiveo Strettao Endocinch Endolumminal gastroplicationo EsophyXo Endoscopic Plicator Systemo Plexiglas poly-methyl-methacrylate (PMMA) microspheresOn the basis of end user, the global market is classified into:· Government· Hospitals· Medical Practitioners· OthersGastroesophageal reflux disease devices market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the widespread research and high investments in the field of gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment disease. Although there are various treatment option available, practitioners around the world are increasingly adopting treatment devices due to their high precision rate and minimal side effects. Innovations in treatment processes and introduction of cost effective devices are predicted to fuel growth of the GERD devices market in the near future.Increasing prevalence of GERD and increase in geriatric population will drive the overall gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices marketAccording to Health line, pregnant women and persons above the age of 40 years are at a higher risk of gastroesophageal disease. As per their estimates, 25% of pregnant women experience symptoms of the disease, and it increases with time. The report says that around 65% of patients who suffer from acid refluxes are 40 years of age or older. The occurrence of gastroesophageal reflux disease, especially in North America is growing at an alarming rate, primarily because of the food habits. Therefore, the GERD treatment devices market in this region is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.Some of the companies operating in the global gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices market are C. R. Bard, Inc., MEDERI THERAPEUTICS INC., Medigus Ltd.Torax Medical, Inc., and EndoGastric Solutions.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.