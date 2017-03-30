Country(s)
Industry News
HSC to exhibit at Wi-Fi NOW 2017 in Washington DC from 18-20 April 2017
Hughes Systique Corporation (HSC) is excited to announce that they are exhibiting at the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 in Washington DC from 18-20 April 2017.
At the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 Show, HSC will be showcasing in solutions for Wi-Fi. HSC's Hotspot 2.0 Release 2.0 Infrastructure demo aims to facilitate the communications between the end user device and the Wi-Fi Access point. This, in turn, helps to enhance the usability of public W-LAN and facilitate roaming with improved security over the connection. HSC's second demo on enhanced HetNet optimization service explains how to achieve effective load balancing/traffic steering by allowing operators to view and manage different nodes of their network as an integrated whole by dynamically organizing the network as per user specific requirements.
"There can be no question that coming years will see many more carriers adopting Hotspot 2.0 carrier Wi-Fi technology to complement mobile networks. And HetNet optimization will be a key feature in providing carrier-grade quality for Wi-Fi services. Hughes Systique provides them both. And weíre excited to welcome Hughes Systique to the world's no. 1 Wi-Fi event in Washington DC this April", says Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW.
Speaking on HSC's first ever overseas tradeshow participation as an exhibitor, Mr. Pradeep Kaul, CEO Hughes Systique has said that "We are excited to showcase our expertise in Wireless Networks at the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 expo. We are hopeful that our innovative demos in the areas of HotSpot 2.0 and enhanced HetNet optimization services will strike a chord with the visitors and exhibitors at the expo and will form a base for fruitful partnerships and pave way for collaborative endeavors in the Wireless domain".
We invite you to meet our team at Booth No. 6 at the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 show and learn how we can help you build robust wireless products. To facilitate the process, even more, we invite you to join the World's Premier Wi-Fi Event with 25% discount. Use code HUGWFN25. Book your ticket here.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse