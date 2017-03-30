 

HSC to exhibit at Wi-Fi NOW 2017 in Washington DC from 18-20 April 2017

Hughes Systique Corporation (HSC) is excited to announce that they are exhibiting at the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 in Washington DC from 18-20 April 2017.
 
HSC at WiFi NOW 2017
HSC at WiFi NOW 2017
ROCKVILLE, Md. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- HSC's expertise in the wireless engineering domain is an ode to its legacy in the communication space right from its inception. HSC's product engineering services offering encompasses both software development and project management services, delivering turnkey software to our customers in cutting edge technologies like Hotspot 2.0, Wireless Mesh, Millimeter Wave (mmWave), LTE-A MIMO, Carrier Aggregation and SRVCC. The well-defined and proven processes of our maintenance and sustenance offering combined with our experience working with both legacy and current wireless systems like GSM, UMTS, LTE, Wi-Fi, and WiMAX help our customers reduce this pressure without compromising their new product roadmap and SLAs.

At the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 Show, HSC will be showcasing in solutions for Wi-Fi. HSC's Hotspot 2.0 Release 2.0 Infrastructure demo aims to facilitate the communications between the end user device and the Wi-Fi Access point. This, in turn, helps to enhance the usability of public W-LAN and facilitate roaming with improved security over the connection. HSC's second demo on enhanced HetNet optimization service explains how to achieve effective load balancing/traffic steering by allowing operators to view and manage different nodes of their network as an integrated whole by dynamically organizing the network as per user specific requirements.

"There can be no question that coming years will see many more carriers adopting Hotspot 2.0 carrier Wi-Fi technology to complement mobile networks. And HetNet optimization will be a key feature in providing carrier-grade quality for Wi-Fi services. Hughes Systique provides them both. And weíre excited to welcome Hughes Systique to the world's no. 1 Wi-Fi event in Washington DC this April", says Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW.

Speaking on HSC's first ever overseas tradeshow participation as an exhibitor, Mr. Pradeep Kaul, CEO Hughes Systique has said that "We are excited to showcase our expertise in Wireless Networks at the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 expo. We are hopeful that our innovative demos in the areas of HotSpot 2.0 and enhanced HetNet optimization services will strike a chord with the visitors and exhibitors at the expo and will form a base for fruitful partnerships and pave way for collaborative endeavors in the Wireless domain".

We invite you to meet our team at Booth No. 6 at the Wi-Fi NOW 2017 show and learn how we can help you build robust wireless products. To facilitate the process, even more, we invite you to join the World's Premier Wi-Fi Event with 25% discount. Use code HUGWFN25. Book your ticket here.

