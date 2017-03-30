 
The British Chamber of Commerce Singapore announces the launch of the 18th Annual Business Awards

 
 
SINGAPORE - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The British Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce our Annual Business Awards, an initiative recognising the impact and achievements of businesses in Singapore and beyond, is now open for entries. In its 18th year, the Annual Business Awards has become synonymous with excellence and success, supported by partners including the British High Commission, Singapore Business Federation and the Department for International Trade.

With global political and economic change shaping the planning agendas of many of our member organisations, a new "Success in ASEAN" category will feature this year to reflect the regional nature of businesses in 2017 - the 50th anniversary year of the ASEAN declaration. The category "Outstanding UK-Singapore Collaboration" also returns to the programme to highlight partnership success stories between the two countries.

Culminating in a Gala Presentation Awards Dinner on 28th September 2017 at the Shangri-La Hotel for up to 500 guests, this year's Award categories reflect the priorities and achievements of the business community:

• Outstanding UK-Singapore Collaboration
• Success in ASEAN
• Excellence in Technology & Innovation
• Start-up Excellence
• Outstanding Young Professional
• Investing in People
• Embracing Diversity & Inclusion
• Excellence in Sustainability
• Customer Engagement

To be eligible for the awards, entrants must apply either as a Singapore registered enterprise or the employee of such (for individual categories). Membership of the British Chamber of Commerce is not a pre-requisite for entry and there is no fee to participate.

Entries are assessed by a Judging Panel of leading experts in their area based on company objectives and culture; the business story and achievements; the initiatives undertaken, which are relevant to the selected awards category, and evidence of the impact of these initiatives in transforming the organisation and beyond.

To enter the Awards, participants should visit www.britcham.org.sg/aba to complete the simple online form. Entries close on 9th June 2017 with finalists to be announced at a later date.

For more information on the 18th Annual Business Awards, contact the British Chamber at info@britcham.org.sg or 62223552.

-END-

About the British Chamber of Commerce:

The British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (BritCham) is one of the country's leading business forums, open to executives and businesses of all nationalities. The Chamber network is an engaged and dynamic business community of over 3,000 executives representing almost 400 companies. We provide connections, insights and information for businesses, focusing on delivering quality support to our growing membership base. We organise almost 100 events a year offering frequent and diverse opportunities for networking and exchange. For further information visit http://www.britcham.org.sg.

Media Contact
Lucy Haydon, Membership & Communications Manager
62223552
lucy@britcham.org.sg
