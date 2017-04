UpsideLMS' Pay As You Go Pricing Promises Greater Flexibility for Training Companies and SMBs

UpsideLMS has introduced a new pricing plan - 'Pay As You Go' - for its key target segment of SMBs and Training Companies, which empowers them to have more flexibility in their monthly pricing as per the 'active users' per month.

-- On the heels of the release of its 7.5 version, UpsideLMS has introduced a new pricing plan- 'Pay As You Go' along with an overall revised pricing structure. While the 'Pay As You Go' pricing is targeted specifically at Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and Training Companies that have a varying user base on a monthly basis, the revised pricing is applicable for SMBs, Training Companies and Enterprises.UpsideLMS''Pay As You Go' plan offers the same comprehensive feature set of UpsideLMS' original all-inclusive pricing, ensuring SMBs and Training Companies can access all of the best-loved features of UpsideLMS while enjoying the improved flexibility of a subscription model. The'Pay As You Go' reduces the overall cost of ownership for the customers, who will now pay monthly only for the active (logged-in) users per month –thus aligning the cost directly to the usage.UpsideLMS' revised pricing structure introduces new slabs (like Silver, Gold, Platinum etc.) for each of the target segments - i.e. SMBs, Training Companies and Enterprises. Each of the new slabs, caters to a fixed 'up to user base' with a range of features that increase as per the slabs.The new pricing also makes additional Languages (Arabic, Spanish, French and Simplified Chinese), Admin Services (UpsideLMS administrative tasks) and Training available for 'add-on' purchase lending additional flexibility to buyer companies.With the introduction of the new pricing, UpsideLMS now offers the below listed benefits to customers, along with its default advantages of Best Value, Secured Cloud Hosting, Free 24x7 Support, Free Upgrades to list a few.· Day-to-day flexibility in operations· No big upfront investments· Monthly payment option based on active (logged-in users)Speaking about the introduction of the new pricing model, Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning, said,UpsideLMS' 'Pay As You Go' pricing along with overall revised pricing is available for viewing here https://www.upsidelms.com/ saas-lms-pricing.asp