Launching Of GM Brand By Gulshan Marwah

-- Mindware is a one-stop shop for information advice technical guidance workforce and market intelligence in the garment industry. It also plays a large role in identifying new markets and leading trade delegations to various countries.We showcase the best of India's ladies garment export capabilities through our portal and other platforms..They are Manufacturers as well as wholesalers pursue in exclusive GM Clothing (http://www.gulshanmarwah.com/)Leggings etc.GM is a clothing with a highly distinctive and unique identity. The intrinsic beauty of fabric, color and technique are so evident in the GM`s products. Its products sources from India to Africa and the Far East, continues to exercise a strong influence on the buyers. We have team of accomplished designers who converge inspiration and innovative ideas from around the world to create the GM signature (http://www.gulshanmarwah.com/)look.We also have wide collection of colorful, printed, full length, ankle length Leggings for Women.Our export house also has our own designs of Hand Embroidery Ladies Suits, Saris, Tunics, Lehengas and Islamic Dress Kaftans. Our designers who help us in creating innovative designs on frequent basis. In our collections of Ladies Wear we cover all price scope from primary to high end which gives our clients more choices which help them to elect the items as per their constituency.Our GM Clothing is in high demand due to its reasonable rate and enchanting sheen.Our range has gained popularity both in national and international market. We have products with a modern blend imbibed in it. These are widely exported across the world that includes European, Middle East, Asian and American countries.GM female wear has a range of casual wear to special occasion dresses for the perfect finish, all clothing ranges are accessorized with everything from bags, shoes and jewellery.Ankle Length Leggings is crafted from soft cotton fabric, designed to provide absolute comfort and perfect fit. Pair it with short or long kurta or any western tops for perfect look.These leggings give slimming edges to any body type fits us pants. Elastic waistband with or without Drawstring. Cotton Stretch Leggings. Premium Quality Slim Fit Comfort Leggings made with soft cotton for safe skin and Charismatic Styling. This Cotton Stretch Leggings is designed to provide absolute comfort and body fit. Pair it with short or long kurta for modern look. High on style, fit and finish, this legging is sure to lend you a sophisticated look.Its blend with cotton and poly shining leggings. Made from Poly cotton, these skinny fit Shimmer Leggings are stretchable and can be comfortably worn all day long. These full length Leggings come with classic solid design and can be best teamed with a contrast colored kurta's for the perfect casual appearance for any occasion.New style leggings fashion colorful comic cartoons printed .It can be matched with T-shirt, shirt and any style of tops. Sexy and nice looking design. Very Comfortable to Wear! Be Bold Be Beautiful.Show your legs some love! Nothing beats the confidently sexy look of a pair of themed digital print graphic leggings. Prepare to fall in love with these comfortable tights, made from a poly-spandex blend that stretches and breathes. The elastic waist sits comfortable at your hip and that's truly unique. Choose from a selection of cute and awesome patterns; there's sure to be one perfect for your vivacious personality.Combine comfort and style in these chic leggings made of ultra soft brushed knit. It features colorful prints across the body and a form-hugging fit down to the ankles in a straight-leg design. These 3d leggings are designed for freedom of movement.Be sure to turn heads in these easy fit leggings that are cozy for all occasions. Dress those legs now!Full length active wear 3d galaxy printed legging - feels as good as it looks. These 3d leggings are designed for freedom of movement. Very soft and greatly comfortable, with a light, stretchy material. They're essential for work, play, or just simply relaxing. These high waist soft leggings are perfect for fal.The women's lined printed leggings are best-selling made of premium material. They will add a fun flair whether you are at work or relaxing on the weekends. These leggings are perfect for wearing under a dress or tunic, but the wonderful designs mean wearing them alone is a wonderful idea as well.Work comfort and style in these fishnet panel leggings, featuring an elongating leg design and high rise fit, team with the co-coordinating crop for the ultimate look. Be bold be beautiful.Feel sexy from head to toe in these fishnet tights. Delightful irritation! These tights are an adventurous eye-catcher, giving the optical illusion of a stocking belt with fishnet stockings.Quality Leggings made of fine quality Blended knitted material which easily fits perfectly to the shape of the legs. It has Elasticated waist and cloth between the thighs which accommodates walking and stretching without fear of tear off.These Leggings are a casual comfortable fit with a stretch fit construction and elasticated waistband that offers a comfortable fit along with the cotton rich fabric.Leggings sweat-wicking fabric for lasting comfort when you're training, competing or playing. Helps keep you dry and comfortable